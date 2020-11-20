Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Olive hopes to be under your tree

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Olive.
AGE: 1 1/2 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray and white
COMMENTS: Beautiful Olive came to the shelter as a stray surrender. She was found wandering on the mean streets, hungry and alone. A good Samaritan scooped her up and brought her to the shelter.
As soon as Olive arrived she began the shelter spa treatment. She was tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. She is fully vaccinated — rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough. She was treated for internal and external parasites. Finally, the greatest gift — she has been spayed.
Olive is a very sweet and friendly young lady. She has the privilege of being able to spend her time outside of her cage. She gets along very well with the other cats in her condo area. She also loves staff and visitors, and enjoys as much attention as she can get.
Olive is participating in our "Home for the Holidays" adoption special. Stop by to check her out.
Here is Olive's interview.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I want to give a big shout out to a person who is every shelter animal's BFF! He is the guy who comes here on a regular basis, takes our pictures, makes us all look handsome or beautiful, makes funny comments about us and helps us find new homes. I'm not giving away too much info on him because we don't want other places to snatch him up for their own, but he knows who he is. Thank you BFF — we love you and you rock! P.S.: Hope you had a wonderful B-day!
Q. What is your favorite toy?
A. I think you need to save this question for the younger folk around here. I remember liking twirling and sparkling things, mice that made noises and balls that whirled around and glittered, but I'm over that now. A small dose of catnip is more to my liking!
Q. Tell us what your ideal family would be like?
A. Well, I'm open to a variety of configurations! I would be OK with a one-person household. That way I think I might get all the attention. I also wouldn't mind a two-person household — double the attention! Kids? I can do kids — nice kids who are respectful of me and my space. I'm actually very easy to please. Try me out!
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. I think, but I'm not totally sure, that I was abandoned once. That's how I got here. Someone found me and I was probably looking very pathetic, so I got to come here to the best place you can be if you are an abandoned animal that needs help. I know I sound like a broken record, but it's the truth! Don't abandon an animal! You know what they say about karma! It will get you!
Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?
A. So I searched around and came up with Los Gatos, which is in California. Los Gatos is a city of about 30,000 near San Jose and south of San Francisco Bay. Los Gatos ("Cat's Corner") is named after the many bobcats and mountain lions that roam the nearby hills. Today, Los Gatos is part of Silicon Valley and is home to a lot of high-tech companies. Visiting Los Gatos would be a very informative trip!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! Did you know that in certain groups there is the belief that if one dreams about a white cat, good luck will follow. Every time I catnap I hope I dream about a white cat. I could use some good luck.
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. You bet I do! My shelter people are having this awesome adoption special going on right now. It is called "Home for the Holidays." What is that? Well, every cat (and dog if we had any) are available for adoption for half of the regular adoption fee! That is a very awesome deal considering everything that comes with that! Your new pet will be fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), tested for FIV/FeLV or heartworm, treated for internal and external parasites, have a general physical examination, be spayed or neutered, and be microchipped if they're a dog! Not to mention the daily care we have received and all the love we get from our shelter people! So, this awesome special runs through Dec. 31. All you need to do is visit my shelter home, find your next BFF, have an approved application and take home a fabulous feline. Please make sure to check me out when you come. You won't be disappointed. Thank you! Much love, many licks and constant purrs! Oh, happy Thanksgiving, too! Olive and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
