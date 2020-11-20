Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Olive hopes to be under your tree

A. So I searched around and came up with Los Gatos, which is in California. Los Gatos is a city of about 30,000 near San Jose and south of San Francisco Bay. Los Gatos ("Cat's Corner") is named after the many bobcats and mountain lions that roam the nearby hills. Today, Los Gatos is part of Silicon Valley and is home to a lot of high-tech companies. Visiting Los Gatos would be a very informative trip!

A. You bet I do! My shelter people are having this awesome adoption special going on right now. It is called "Home for the Holidays." What is that? Well, every cat (and dog if we had any) are available for adoption for half of the regular adoption fee! That is a very awesome deal considering everything that comes with that! Your new pet will be fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), tested for FIV/FeLV or heartworm, treated for internal and external parasites, have a general physical examination, be spayed or neutered, and be microchipped if they're a dog! Not to mention the daily care we have received and all the love we get from our shelter people! So, this awesome special runs through Dec. 31. All you need to do is visit my shelter home, find your next BFF, have an approved application and take home a fabulous feline. Please make sure to check me out when you come. You won't be disappointed. Thank you! Much love, many licks and constant purrs! Oh, happy Thanksgiving, too! Olive and friends.