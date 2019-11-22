Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Patty.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Well, the last time you talked to me I told you that my girlfriend Topanga was my BFF. Since I don't believe there is a limit on how many BFFs one can have, I have added my Justice and my Willow to the list. Topanga still occupies the top slot, but my new BFFs are in close pursuit and trying to take over as numero uno. I hope you don't think it strange that a feline is advocating for canines. We are in this thing together.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I do have a job! My current job is promoting myself of course! My sideline job is promoting our other awesome felines and canines who would really love to go home.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I don't particularly care for Pup-Peronis, which are Topanga's favorite treats. I believe that Justice and Willow also have a fondness for them. But I do love tuna fish and I have had some this past week. We only get that as a special treat. It is so good! Otherwise, I do enjoy a dab of catnip every once in a while. Heaven!
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. Well, I lived in a hoarder situation for a long time. It was just awful, and I am so grateful to be out of there. I really do like clean living conditions, clean water, plenty of food and a clean litter box. My shelter friend helped me escape and I am very grateful to him for that. Thank you, kind person.
Q. Who do you prefer — adults or children?
A. I do believe that I like both equally as well. I must tell you that I am kind of shy upon first meeting someone new, but I do warm up quickly. So when you first meet me, no matter if you are an adult or a child, please go slowly and give me a little bit of time and space — then I will be your best friend!
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. So, I have recently learned of this place call the Kuching Cat Museum which is in Sarawak, Malaysia. This museum pays respect to cats, which are considered very lucky there. The entrance to the museum is a giant cat face and inside the museum, one can see exhibits, artwork and artifacts dedicated to cats. There is also a 1,000-year-old mummified Egyptian kitty! Kuching translates to "cat city." It's a bit of a hike, but I believe I would love to visit this place, and I wish that more places would honor and respect cats. Just sayin'.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do, but this is very distressing to me and my fellow felines. Did you know that during the Spanish Inquisition, Pope Innocent VIII condemned cats as evil, and thousands of us were burned? This is true! But we got our revenge. The widespread killing of cats led to an explosion of the rat population, which exacerbated the effects of the Black Death — otherwise known as the Plague. Is that called "karma?"
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do! My shelter people are hosting Pet Photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. This fun event and fundraiser will be held at the beautiful Dickman Farms Greenhouses and Garden Center, 13 Archie St., Owasco. All well-behaved pets are most welcome. Well-behaved grannies and the kids are also very welcome! As they say, LOL. Unfortunately I won't be there, but I think my girls Topanga and Justice might make an appearance and have their portraits taken with Santa and Mrs. Clause. Thank you, good Citizen readers, for supporting us! Love, Patty and friends.