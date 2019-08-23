Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
This week, we spotlight Patty.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Ha! If you think you are going to get away with not hearing about my BFF Topanga again this week, you are sadly mistaken! My BFF is that awesome girl dog Topanga. My fellow felines and I have adopted her and we will keep her out there in front of you 24/7 until she finds a new home. We are on a mission!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. My current job is promoting Topanga, of course! And if you were to interview any of my feline friends, they would say the same thing. When Topanga finds her new home I'll have to look for something else to occupy my time, but until then, she's my focus. Oh — I've been told that I am very beautiful, so perhaps a cat modeling agency might hire me on when I am done with Topanga.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I don't particularly care for Pup-Peronis, which are Topanga's favorite treats. But I do love tuna fish and I have had some this past week. We only get that as a special treat. It is so good! Otherwise, I do enjoy a dab of catnip every once in a while. Heaven!
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. Well, I lived in a hoarder situation for a long time. It was just awful and I am so grateful to be out of there. I really do like clean living conditions, clean water, plenty of food and a clean litter box. My shelter friend helped me escape and I am very grateful to him for that. Thank you, kind person!
Q. Whom do you prefer, adults or children?
A. I do believe that I like both equally as well. I must tell you that I am kind of shy upon first meeting someone new, but I do warm up quickly. So when you first meet me, no matter if you are an adult or a child, please go slowly and give me a little bit of time and space — then I will be your best friend!
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. So, I have recently learned of this place called the Kuching Cat Museum, which is in Sarawak, Malaysia. This museum pays respect to cats, which are considered very lucky there. The entrance to the museum is a giant cat face and inside the museum one can see exhibits, artwork and artifacts dedicated to cats. There is also a 1,000-year-old mummified Egyptian kitty! "Kuching" translates to "cat city." It's a bit of a hike, but I believe I would love to visit this place and I wish that more places would honor and respect cats.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do, but this is very upsetting to me and my fellow felines. Did you know that during the Spanish Inquisition, Pope Innocent VIII condemned cats as evil and thousands of us were burned? This is true! But we got our revenge. The widespread killing of cats led to an explosion of the rat population,which exacerbated the effects of the Black Death, otherwise known as the plague. So take that!
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do! My shelter people, along with our good friends at the Cayuga County Health Department, are having a free rabies clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, right here at my shelter home. All dogs, cats and ferrets are more than welcome. Maybe I will have been adopted by them, but if not, please come in to check me out. Oh, by the way, some cat families think that because their feline family members stay inside that they do not require rabies vaccinations. Wrong! It's the law in New York state: Dogs, cats and ferrets must be rabies-vaccinated. Thank you for doing that for your feline friends. And please keep your cats safely indoors! Thank you and love, Patty and friends.