Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Paula doesn't want to wait to be adopted

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Paula.

BREED: Domestic shorthair, tiger with white

AGE: 7 months

COMMENTS: "Hey Paula!" Remember that song? Well, if you don't, no worries. We sing that to our Paula. And the last few words are ... "when are you going home?" She wants to know too!

Paula arrived as a tiny kitten, was fostered to help give her a great start in life, then came back to the shelter. She is a very sweet little girl but does have her moments of "no thank you, I don't want to be picked up right now." That's OK, Paula — we give her space and she eventually reconsiders. Paula spends her time as an "out cat," and she gets along very well with the other gals in her room.

Paula has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. She is completely up to date on vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough) and she was recently spayed.

Paula has been with us for several months. We all think it's time for her to leave. Please stop by to make her acquaintance.

Q. Do you have a best friend?

A. I do! We are BFFs from afar. Her name is Bella and she lives in the condo just outside of my room. She is a very, very sweet girl and so deserving of a home, but alas she has this little hiccup called FIV that, unfortunately, turns many potential adopters off. I wish that our good friends would do their research and talk to their friendly family veterinarians about this little issue. A little knowledge will go a long way and might help my BFF Bella find her new family. Thank you for listening.

Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A. So, I think I might like to visit the very fun and immensely interesting city of New Orleans, Louisiana! Yes, the Big Easy and the city of Mardi Gras and so many other interesting things and happenings. And, after a bit of research, I found that there are more than a dozen cat cafes and lounges in NOLA! There are even cat cafes that cater exclusively to "fat cats" and "black cats." My new family and I could keep busy for a long time visiting all of them. So yes, NOLA would be my destination of choice! You are welcome to join us!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. Let's talk about my whiskers today! My whiskers aren't just cute, they serve a very important function in assisting me with getting around, especially at night. My whiskers are embedded deep in my body and are connected to my very sensitive muscular and nervous systems, and they act as "kitty radar." My whiskers allow me to respond to changes in my surroundings. Oh, I bet you didn't know that I also have a set of whiskers on the back of my front legs. This is true. One of my shelter peeps helped me with this answer.

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. There are no words and enough superlatives to describe me. Just look at the picture. That should work.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. I think I might like to try my paw at being a sleep study specialist. I have had lots of practice and I could use my picture as my job application. MOL!

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. You all have probably heard of Karl Lagerfeld, right? If not, he is a famous clothing designer, among other things. Well, his kitty, Choupette, is a stylish and very spoiled cat who is living a lavish life. She is quite the fashionista, has inspired a handbag collection and has even been featured in photoshoots. I would love to meet her and if my sleep study jobs don't pan out, perhaps Choupette can hook me up with a modeling gig!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! My shelter people are working on another special adoption event for the upcoming St. Patrick's Day holiday. Check out our Facebook page and website for more information on that coming up soon. Oh, and just another little bit of advice. We are not out of the woods yet with respect to cold and snow. Please provide your canine friends with appropriate shelter, and keep your feline friends indoors! My BFF Bella and I thank you! Many purrs and licks, Paula and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

