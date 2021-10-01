Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Rachel invites readers to Skaneateles pet walk

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Oh, you know what, I really don't want to visit any place in the world. Really, I don't. I would be very happy getting into a carrier, getting into a car and driving to my new family's home. That's the extent of the travel I am interested in. But thank you for asking.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I'm sure that all cat lovers out there know this, but I will share it anyway. Have you ever wondered why cats of all types are drawn to cozy enclosures, like cardboard boxes? Being in a box helps us feel more protected than being out in the open, especially when the next urge to nap comes along. Another reason for tucking ourselves into a box is that it catches and reflects body heat, which we felines love. Well, I'm sorry if you already knew this tidbit, but I thought I would share it anyway. Thank you for reading it.

Q. How would you describe yourself?