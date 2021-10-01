Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Rachel invites readers to Skaneateles pet walk

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Rachel.
AGE: 2-3 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray and white
COMMENTS: Rachel arrived at the shelter several months ago. At that time, her condition was deplorable. She had been abandoned and was emaciated. Staff went to work immediately and brought her back from the brink of starvation. She is now a happy, healthy and totally beautiful cat who is in need of a family — sooner rather than later.
After enjoying many meals and some recovery time, Rachel began the Shelter Spa Treatment. She was tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. She has been fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough) and she is now spayed.
Rachel is very friendly. She plays nicely with her condo mates and loves attention from staff, volunteers and visitors. She would make an awesome addition to your family. Please come by to visit with her and consider taking her home!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I have a special place in my heart for the person who feeds me every day. Want to know why? It's simple. When I came here I was close to starvation, and I don't have to tell you what comes after that. I won't bring up the gory details, but when my person brought me my first food I was beyond overjoyed. So she has been my BFF since that first day, and I do believe she will always be my BFF no matter what.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Oh, you know what, I really don't want to visit any place in the world. Really, I don't. I would be very happy getting into a carrier, getting into a car and driving to my new family's home. That's the extent of the travel I am interested in. But thank you for asking.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I'm sure that all cat lovers out there know this, but I will share it anyway. Have you ever wondered why cats of all types are drawn to cozy enclosures, like cardboard boxes? Being in a box helps us feel more protected than being out in the open, especially when the next urge to nap comes along. Another reason for tucking ourselves into a box is that it catches and reflects body heat, which we felines love. Well, I'm sorry if you already knew this tidbit, but I thought I would share it anyway. Thank you for reading it.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. For starters, I am very photogenic! My friend the photographer did an awesome job with my portrait, don't you think? I am a feline Mona Lisa! Besides being beautiful, I am a very nice feline and get along very well with my condo mates. I also like humans, and really enjoy having visitors stop by. I am an "out cat"! That means that I spend my day out and about in my room. I get to climb the trees and check out the squirrels and birds and anything else that happens to fly by. So I am a curious cat too. Overall, I am one fabulous female feline, and you need to check me out!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Given that I am extraordinarily photogenic, I think I might try my paws at either a modeling or acting career! There are all kinds of modeling opportunities out there for beautiful cats. There are TV ads for all things feline, not to mention special guest appearances with Jackson Galaxy, the Cat Daddy. Once I start my job search I don't think I'll be unemployed for long, but if you hear of any opportunities, please pass them on to my shelter peeps.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. Well, I just mentioned Jackson Galaxy, and I would like to meet him! In case you are not familiar with Mr. Galaxy, he works closely with many animal shelters and rescue organizations, teaching his "Cat Mojo" approach to feline behavior. If I ever get to meet him, I will ask him to visit us. Maybe we can make a YouTube video on our shelter cats for him!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. My friend Bear told you about this last week, but I will remind you. My shelter peeps have a fun event coming up very soon called the Howl-O-Ween Pet Walk and Parade. It will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, at Austin Park in Skaneateles. Please go to our Facebook page and website (flspcaofcny.org) and check out the poster and the event page for all the details. I hope all of our good Citizen friends will be able to participate! Thank you for helping me and my canine and feline friends. Much love and many licks and purrs, Rachel and friends.
