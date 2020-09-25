Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Simba just can't wait to be adopted

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Simba.

AGE: 4-5 months old

BREED: Domestic shorthair, orange tabby

COMMENTS: Simba and his litter mates came to the shelter as tiny kittens. They were all in need of some intensive care, which they got and are now, and have been, looking for their new homes. They are all very sweet and would love just a little bit of extra room in which to run and play.

Simba has been brought up to date on his vaccinations (feline kennel cough, rabies, distemper). He has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. He was recently neutered. Simba is good to go whenever his new family finds him. He would love to take his brother (and roommate) Grayson with him. If you are looking to give a second chance to two kittens, they would be a perfect choice. Stop by to check them out!

