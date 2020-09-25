Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Simba just can't wait to be adopted

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Simba.
AGE: 4-5 months old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, orange tabby
COMMENTS: Simba and his litter mates came to the shelter as tiny kittens. They were all in need of some intensive care, which they got and are now, and have been, looking for their new homes. They are all very sweet and would love just a little bit of extra room in which to run and play.
Simba has been brought up to date on his vaccinations (feline kennel cough, rabies, distemper). He has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. He was recently neutered. Simba is good to go whenever his new family finds him. He would love to take his brother (and roommate) Grayson with him. If you are looking to give a second chance to two kittens, they would be a perfect choice. Stop by to check them out!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. That doesn't take much thought! My BFF is my brother and roommate, Grayson. He came here with me — along with our other siblings — after we were abandoned. Grayson and I room together, so we have a special bond. If possible, we would like to go home together and I'll bet that my shelter people would let that happen at a special adoption fee. Come by and check us out — then talk to the nice ladies at the desk. They will be happy to help you, and us!
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Well, I think I would like to visit the beautiful continent of Africa. You know, I am named after Simba (Swahili for "lion"), from "The Lion King," and he lived in a place called the Pride Lands, which is in Africa. I think that might be a made-up place, but it wouldn't hurt to go on a safari and try to find it. I might be gone for a while.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I am very cute, for starters. I am intense — check out that gaze. And I am intensely lovable. I am very fond of people and I do get along with my roommates. I am also a neat and clean kind of guy. I try to keep my room as neat as possible, but sometimes Grayson messes me up. Finally, I am working on being regal. It's the right thing to do, since I am named after a king.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Here we go again. Last week, Bentley told you to dump this question, but you persist. I don't want a job. Well, I have a job, and that's being cute and irresistible. Doesn't do much to pay the rent and other kinds of things, but it might get me a new home. Please ask your readers if they have any suggestions for a replacement for this question. We are all tired of it!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! Last week, my buddy Bentley told you about Merlin — the cat with the loudest purr on record. What he didn't tell you is that we cats have the power to sometimes heal ourselves by purring. This is true. A domestic cat's purr has a frequency of between 25 and 150 hertz, which happens to be the frequency at which muscles and bones best grow and repair. I believe this is a real fact. I read it in The Purrington Post!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I'm not sure if it's too early to talk about cold weather care for your pets, but I'm going to do it anyway. Please, good Citizen readers! Do not leave your dogs outside for any length of time during the upcoming cold and wintry days. If they are outdoors, please provide them with appropriate and adequate shelter, but that's good for only a short time. If you feed feral or stray cats, please provide some kind of shelter for them. I worry about all of the homeless cats in our community. Please be good to them. I got lucky and came here to my shelter home, otherwise Grayson and I could be out on the mean streets, too. Thank you and many kisses, licks and purrs, Simba and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
