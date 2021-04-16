Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Simon says he's a cuddler

A. Have you ever heard of Shun Gon, a Chinese Siamese cat? Shun Gon plays the drums and the piano using chopsticks and he appears in the Disney movie "The Aristocats"! OK, OK! I know Shun Gon isn't real, but if he was I would really like to meet him!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A. I do! As is clear from my picture, my eyes are a little crossed! Well, there is a reason for that. According to one legend, a group of Siamese cats was tasked with guarding a golden, royal goblet. While performing their duties, the cats stared at the goblet with such intensity that their eyes crossed. For the most part, breeders have bred this trait out of us, but every once in a while one of us pops up — and I'm it! I'm the real deal!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?