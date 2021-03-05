Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Stevie a wonderful companion

A. Sorry for the short reply, but I'm not going anywhere unless it's to my new home. Why don't you ask Ringo? He always has something to say.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. I think that every cat in the world would love to meet Jackson Galaxy, AKA "The Cat Daddy!" Mr. Galaxy is a world-renowned cat behaviorist, which means he knows a lot about cats and why we do what we do. He has also written several books about cats and a process he calls "catification." Catification involves creating cat-friendly spaces in a house. I would like my new family to meet Mr. Galaxy too, or at least read his books. That would be very helpful.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! We all know that yawning is contagious, but I'll bet you didn't know it's contagious even for dogs! Research shows that the sound of a human yawn can trigger one from a dog. And it's four times as likely to happen when it's the yawn of a person he knows. So, I want to know who conducted this research, when and why. In the meantime, try this with your dog!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?