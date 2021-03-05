Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Stevie a wonderful companion

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Stevie.
AGE: 8 months old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, tiger with white
COMMENTS: Stevie came to the shelter a short while ago and he's anxious to make his stay as short as possible. We are trying to help him with that!
Stevie is a very nice young man! He gets along well with his condo mates and is very fond of staff and enjoys visitors. He does his share of looking out the windows and checking out the birds and squirrels — one of his favorite things to do. He is also clean and neat, and has impeccable litterbox manners. He is such an awesome feline that he has earned the well-deserved nickname of "Stevie Wonderful."
Stevie is all up to date on vaccinations, he is negative for FIV/FeLV and he is neutered. He's been ready to move on for a while. Please stop by to check him out. You won't be sorry.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I am having a big problem regarding whom to make my BFF. One day I just love that cat Ringo and decide on him! When I wake up the next morning I see Caesar and decide on him. So, I don't want to appear greedy, but I have made both Ringo and Caesar my BFFs. I'm not sure I can have two, but I'm doing it anyway. Please don't tell my shelter people.
Q. Sometimes cat owners like to kiss their cats! How do you feel about that?
A. Well, here's the down and dirty on that. Some of us felines do like — or at least tolerate — human kisses. If I were lucky enough to find a human who loves me enough to kiss me I would purr, lean into the kiss and rub my head on her face to let her know that I love her too. That's how I feel about human kisses.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. That's easy! I want your job! I want to be able to interview all of the fab felines in here and find out what makes them tick — or not tick. I want to be able to put their stories out there so that people know about them and how wonderful they are. Finally, I want to help all of my feline friends find new homes. That would be my ideal job.
Q. You are obviously a cat! How can you tell when someone is a "cat person?"
A. Well, a cat person is someone who loves and appreciates the language of cats! We felines can make 100 different vocal sounds and we have quite an extensive body language system. Finally, we rely heavily on scent communication. My new human will have to pay attention and take notes in order to understand who I really am.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Sorry for the short reply, but I'm not going anywhere unless it's to my new home. Why don't you ask Ringo? He always has something to say.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. I think that every cat in the world would love to meet Jackson Galaxy, AKA "The Cat Daddy!" Mr. Galaxy is a world-renowned cat behaviorist, which means he knows a lot about cats and why we do what we do. He has also written several books about cats and a process he calls "catification." Catification involves creating cat-friendly spaces in a house. I would like my new family to meet Mr. Galaxy too, or at least read his books. That would be very helpful.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! We all know that yawning is contagious, but I'll bet you didn't know it's contagious even for dogs! Research shows that the sound of a human yawn can trigger one from a dog. And it's four times as likely to happen when it's the yawn of a person he knows. So, I want to know who conducted this research, when and why. In the meantime, try this with your dog!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! Once again, my shelter people will be having another great adoption special. It is called "Find Your Lucky Charm at the FLSPCA-CNY" and will run from Saturday, March 13, through St. Patrick's Day. All felines that are 6 months or older will be available for half of the regular adoption fee. This is a fantastic deal and an opportunity that you shouldn't pass up. More info to come! Thank you, much love and many purrs and licks! Stevie Wonderful and friends.
