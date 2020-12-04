Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Tidbit wants to be 'Home for the Holidays'

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Tidbit.
AGE: 1 1/2 years
BREED: Domestic shorthair, black with white
COMMENTS: Tidbit has been at the shelter for a while. He, along with a bunch of his housemates, was found by a local landlord when a tenant moved out and left them behind. We were happy to help and most or all (except Tidbit) have now been adopted. It's time for Tidbit to move on.
Tidbit is a very nice cat. He gets along well with his condo mates. He is neat and clean, and has impeccable litter box habits. He is always one of the first cats to rush to greet staff, volunteers and visitors, and he loves attention.
Tidbit is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), he is negative for FIV/FeLV, he's been treated for parasites and he's neutered. He's anxious to pack up his duffel bag and move on. He wants to be home for the holidays. Make Tidbit happy — take him home.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I haven't told him yet, but I have made Caesar my BFF! He is the young boy who lives in the lobby and just recently was made the official "lobby out cat." He has a slight hiccup going on — he is FIV positive. But that isn't really a big deal. You should come to meet him! He is a very nice boy and really deserves a new home! And, if you are interested, read up on FIV. There is a ton of information online. Get educated, good people!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. This took a lot of thought, and I'm not sure that such a job title exists. However, if possible I might try my paw at being a "catnip tester!" There's catnip and then there's catnip. I would like a job where I can make recommendations on top-shelf stuff. Plus, imagine testing all that nip! Heavenly!
Q. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would that be?
A. I'm glad you asked. If I could go anywhere in the world it would be to my new home. It would be a relatively inexpensive trip, and hopefully short. And the trip would last forever. Is that a good answer?
Q. What has been your best experience?
A. My best experience, so far, is the opportunity for this interview! I have a chance to talk about myself and let the good Citizen readers know about me and that I am looking for a new home — sooner rather than later, please. And they can take advantage of the "Home for the Holidays" adoption special! I am available for half of the regular adoption fee. That will get you your next BFF with all the trimmings.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. I know this isn't possible, but if I could I would want to meet John Lennon. He does not need an intro. I recently read that he has been called "one of history's biggest cat lovers." That makes me happy. He had dozens of cats over his unfortunately short life, and he always gave them fun names, like Salt and Pepper and Major and Minor. Yes, I would have loved to have met John Lennon!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. As you are conducting this interview, I am looking out of my window here and I see snow flying. This is not a good sign. So my advice for all of our good Citizen readers is this: Please good people, if you have dogs that spend any amount of time out of doors, you must provide appropriate and adequate shelter for them. No ifs, ands or buts about it! I won't go into all the law, but it is the law. Better still, don't leave them outside. They are family and belong inside! Thank you for doing that. Much love, Tidbit and friends.
"It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals."
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!