Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Tidbit wants to be 'Home for the Holidays'

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Tidbit.

AGE: 1 1/2 years

BREED: Domestic shorthair, black with white

COMMENTS: Tidbit has been at the shelter for a while. He, along with a bunch of his housemates, was found by a local landlord when a tenant moved out and left them behind. We were happy to help and most or all (except Tidbit) have now been adopted. It's time for Tidbit to move on.

Tidbit is a very nice cat. He gets along well with his condo mates. He is neat and clean, and has impeccable litter box habits. He is always one of the first cats to rush to greet staff, volunteers and visitors, and he loves attention.

Tidbit is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), he is negative for FIV/FeLV, he's been treated for parasites and he's neutered. He's anxious to pack up his duffel bag and move on. He wants to be home for the holidays. Make Tidbit happy — take him home.

