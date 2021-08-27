Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Tootsie ready to roll around your lap

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Tootsie.
AGE: 2-3 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray tiger
COMMENTS: It's no secret that our Tootsie is ready to leave and start her new life. She's been here long enough — and as far as we're concerned, any time is too long.
Tootsie is a very nice girl. She gets along just fine with the other cats in her condo. No spats, maybe the rare hiss. We can live with that! She loves attention from visitors, staff and volunteers.
Tootsie is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), she has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative, she has been treated for parasites, and she is spayed. She really is ready to leave any time. Please check out the new adoption special below. Don't let this deal get away from you!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. You know, I just love Wally, and I have made him my very BFF. He is a senior feline gentleman and he is so nice that I actually think that he is everyone's BFF. He gets to be the meeter and greeter in the front lobby, he talks a lot and he loves to eat. I think he eats more than any cat in here. That's OK. He deserves the best. We all love Wally. When you come to see me, please be sure to say "hello" to him and give him a pet or two. You can't miss Wally!
Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?
A. I would really love to visit the Hermitage Museum in Russia! Well, besides being the most awesome museum ever, I would like to interact with the Hermitage cats. Who are they, you are asking? Well, they are the guardians of the museum's most precious treasures, and they are also ratters extraordinaire. More than 50 cats make up the "feline corps"; their predecessors first arrived at the Hermitage in 1745, when Catherine the Great had a carriage-load of "virile cats particularly good at mousing" delivered to the palace. Visitors can interact with the Hermitage cats in the palace courtyard. Oh, if you might choose the Hermitage as your destination, don't miss the annual Day of the Hermitage Cats, which is usually held in April.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. No, I really don't. This interview has tired me out. The only interesting fact I have is that I want to go home — now! Is that interesting enough for you? Thank you for reading.
Q. Do you have a favorite treat?
A. I do, but you didn't ask me what it is. Haha, I'll tell you anyway. Sometimes, one of my shelter people gives me just a little nibble of tuna from her lunch. Too much tuna is not a good thing, but a taste now and then is OK. So please, remember that feeding your fabulous felines a steady diet of tuna can be harmful. It is high in mercury, and high consumption of tuna can lead to mercury poisoning. My people know this - so not to worry.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I believe I might like to try my paws at being a therapy cat. I think I would be well-suited for that kind of work. I listen well and I can be quiet and understanding when appropriate. Google told me that a therapy cat is defined as a cat trained to help ailing humans in a medically beneficial way to take advantage of the human-animal interaction for purposes of relaxation and healing. I might have to take a test, but I'm sure I will pass with flying colors.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. No question who that would be! I love Freddie Mercury and Queen! Who doesn't? Mr. Mercury was born in Tanzania and was raised in India before making the trek to England. He never stayed in one place for very long, but there was one constant in his life — and that was his love for cats. At one point in his unfortunately short life, 10 cats lived with him in London. He didn't hide his feline fancy, for which we thank him. Yes, I would have loved to have met Mr. Freddie Mercury!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do — so listen up to this extraordinary information. My shelter peeps have had a cat adoption special going on all of this month. Well, the month is ending soon, so in an effort to find a few more homes for all of us felines — that would be me — we are changing the rules of the adoption special. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday — the last three days of August — all cats over 6 months of age will be available for adoption on a "make a donation" basis. Not only will you be giving a home to an awesome cat, but you will be getting the deal of a lifetime. Don't miss this opportunity. Thank you, much love and many licks and purrs. Tootsie and friends.
