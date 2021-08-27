Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Tootsie ready to roll around your lap

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. I believe I might like to try my paws at being a therapy cat. I think I would be well-suited for that kind of work. I listen well and I can be quiet and understanding when appropriate. Google told me that a therapy cat is defined as a cat trained to help ailing humans in a medically beneficial way to take advantage of the human-animal interaction for purposes of relaxation and healing. I might have to take a test, but I'm sure I will pass with flying colors.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. No question who that would be! I love Freddie Mercury and Queen! Who doesn't? Mr. Mercury was born in Tanzania and was raised in India before making the trek to England. He never stayed in one place for very long, but there was one constant in his life — and that was his love for cats. At one point in his unfortunately short life, 10 cats lived with him in London. He didn't hide his feline fancy, for which we thank him. Yes, I would have loved to have met Mr. Freddie Mercury!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?