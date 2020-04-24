Finger Lakes SPCA: Young chiweenie Stella defies 'small dog syndrome'

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: Well, that's a no-brainer! That would be my foster mom! I won't name names, but when she reads this she will know that I am talking about her. She is being so kind to me and is helping me through a little rough patch. While I will make someone an awesome pet, she wants to make sure I am even more than awesome. I love her and she is my BFF!

Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?

A: Well I arrived here with my housemate. His name was Petey and he has already been adopted. I understand he is doing amazingly well and I am so happy for him. He even has a new name. He is now Paco. Numero uno on my bucket list would be to have play dates with Paco. I'm hoping my new family and Paco's family can make it happen. That would make me so happy. I think Paco would like it, too.

Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?