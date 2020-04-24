Finger Lakes SPCA: Young chiweenie Stella defies 'small dog syndrome'

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Stella.
AGE: 1 Year Old
BREED: Chiweenie
COMMENTS: Stella came to the shelter when she became homeless because her family was moving and could not take her with them. We, of course, were delighted to help Stella — and her housemate Petey. Petey has already been adopted, and we hope that Stella will find her new home soon.
Stella is in foster care. We are grateful to her foster family for providing a temporary home during this extremely difficult time. Stella is doing very well in her foster situation, but would love to have a permanent home of her own.
Stella is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), she is negative for heartworm disease and is on monthly preventives, and she is now spayed. She will be microchipped when she is adopted.
Our adoption process has changed slightly because of COVID-19. If interested in adopting Stella, please go to our website, flspcaofcny.org, fill out our adoption application and email, fax or bring it to the shelter for review. Once approved, an appointment will be scheduled to meet Stella. We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time. Please read Stella's interview.
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: Well, that's a no-brainer! That would be my foster mom! I won't name names, but when she reads this she will know that I am talking about her. She is being so kind to me and is helping me through a little rough patch. While I will make someone an awesome pet, she wants to make sure I am even more than awesome. I love her and she is my BFF!
Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?
A: Well I arrived here with my housemate. His name was Petey and he has already been adopted. I understand he is doing amazingly well and I am so happy for him. He even has a new name. He is now Paco. Numero uno on my bucket list would be to have play dates with Paco. I'm hoping my new family and Paco's family can make it happen. That would make me so happy. I think Paco would like it, too.
Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A: So, does "Yo quiero Taco Bell" sound familiar? Translation: "I want Taco Bell!" That was the motto of Taco Bell and Gidget the Taco Bell chihuahua. She was the face of the Taco Bell restaurant chain for several years and she became pretty famous. Gidget is gone, but if I had the opportunity, I would love to meet her.
Q: What has been your worst experience?
A: I become anxious when asked about my worst experience, but here goes. I did have what I thought was a forever home. But things changed, my people had to move and my brother Petey and I were left homeless. Luckily, we were able to come here to my shelter home and my shelter people are working hard to find me a new and hopefully forever home. Becoming homeless is the worst ever. I don't recommend it.
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A: As you know, I am a chiweenie — a chihuahua-dachshund mix. Many would call me a mutt. That does not offend me, but I would prefer to be called a blend. But here is an interesting fact about my mix. Obviously we are small in stature, and sometimes we might suffer from "small dog syndrome." How does that manifest itself? We might have a tendency to growl, jump on people or disobey commands. Of course, none of that pertains to me. Happens to other dogs, but not me. LOL!
Q: How would you describe yourself?
A: Well, in the words of my foster mom, I am a very loving little girl. I'm a hard worker — I'm learning how to walk on a leash, among other things. And I am very playful, too. I'm sure my foster mom would love to give you a glowing letter of recommendation for me. Just ask her — she'll do it. PS: I have the most amazing ears ever! Check out my picture.
Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?
A: I do. We shelter dogs and cats are hoping that all of our good Citizen readers, and even those who do not read the Citizen, are doing all the right things so that we can chase COVID-19 out of Auburn. Please wear a mask, continue to social distance, stay home and don't rush into getting things more "normal" — whatever that is. We shelter dogs and cats — and shelter humans, too — want you all to be healthy and safe so when we get to normal again, you can come to visit and adopt us! Thank you, much love and many licks, Stella and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
