Finger Lakes SPCA: Young dog Athena wants to find a home in 2022

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Athena.

AGE: 3 years old

BREED: Pit bull terrier

COMMENTS: New Year's Eve 2021! Tomorrow is a new year — and hopefully a new life for our incredibly awesome Athena is on the horizon. Athena has been with us since mid-summer. That's far too long as far as we, and Athena, are concerned. We won't go into her unfortunate past, but she is a very lucky girl to have found her way to us! We love her and really want her to find her new family — sooner rather than later.

Athena is 3 years old. Sadly, Athena did not get the attention she so deserved in her previous life. She is enthusiastic about everything she does. She is extraordinarily smart and has learned so much during the past few months. We recommend at least basic obedience training for Athena. Please check in with shelter staff for training recommendations.

Athena is spayed, up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), negative for heartworm disease and on monthly preventives.

Athena is beautiful, smart, loving and ready to move on. Please stop by to check her out. Athena's adoption fee will be waived for the right person.

We are repeating some of Athena's last interview here.

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. That would be Bella! Or I should say it was Bella. We were housemates before we came here. She lived in a kennel down the hall, but she got lucky and her new family found her. My Bella is gone, but I am very happy for her and sad for me. I just can't think about a new BFF right now, but thank you for asking. If you see Bella, please tell her I miss her.

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Because we are curious canines, my shelter friends and I always want to visit the places where our ancestors came from. There are conflicting opinions on where pit bulls originated from. Some put us in Greece during the 1st century A.D., where we worked as herding and working guard dogs. Others put us in England during the 10th century. So my ideal first trip would be to start in Greece and work my way over to England. Nothing strenuous, just a leisurely tour of the islands.

Q. Is there something special you would like our readers to know about you?

A. Well, there is! In case you hadn't noticed I am named after Athena, the Roman goddess of battle strategy and wisdom. I have many of the same attributes as she did. I like to think that wisdom is one of them — as in, I have the wisdom to behave myself — LOL! In mythology, Athena was always accompanied by her pet owl and Nike, the goddess of victory. I have a very cool name and I try to live up to it.

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I'll try to be brief. I am a very nice girl and I am extraordinarily beautiful. I love people and I think I would like other dogs after proper intros! But no cats for me — sorry. I never got much attention in my former living situation, so I am looking for a home where I will get at least some basic obedience training. I love to run and play in the yard, so I'm hoping my new family will make time to exercise me every day. I'm a pretty simple girl and my needs are basic. You can talk to my shelter people about me. They love me and will be happy to give you a glowing report.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. I think I might like to be a "sniffer" dog! Sniffer dogs can play many roles. They can work at airports to sniff out contraband, they can be military dogs and they can be bomb detectors. But what I would really like to do is help people! Many "sniffer" dogs can predict seizures, detect if your insulin levels are out of whack and many other things. I would even work for free, or for a few biscuits. Please let me know if you hear of any openings. Thank you.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. Now, I do know that Athena the goddess was part of Greek mythology, but if she was the real deal, so to speak, I would have loved to meet her. I mean, what could be cooler than meeting a real live goddess?

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! Well, it's not actually advice, but here goes. It's my pitch to my new family, who I hope is reading this. This is my third interview. You know the old saying — three strikes and you're out! Well, I'm not going to let that happen to me. And neither are my shelter peeps! I will keep trying and so will they, because I am a good girl and there's a family out there that needs me just as much as I need them. Thank you, much love, many licks and happy new year, Athena and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

