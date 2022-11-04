Finger Lakes SPCA: Young dog Bella's breed name has a lot of backstory

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bella.

BREED: Treeing walker coonhound

AGE: Young, 2 years old

COMMENTS: Bella has been at the shelter for about a month. That's long enough as far as she's concerned! She's anxious to move on to the next and most important phase of her life.

Bella is a treeing walker coonhound. She will tell you where her name comes from in her interview, but here is a bit about her breed. Treeing walker coonhounds are loving, intelligent and confident, and enjoy interacting with humans. They make good companion dogs for an owner who understands the characteristics of the breed and is willing to work with their inbred nature as a hunting dog. On the scent, they are tireless, alert and intense. At home, they are mellow and love comfort.

Treeing walker coonhounds get along well with other dogs and with children. Like most hounds, they are even-tempered and difficult to annoy or drive into aggression toward people or fellow dogs.

We would recommend Bella for an active family. She needs consistent and sufficient exercise to keep her healthy and happy. There is an enormous amount of valuable information available on the treeing walker coonhound. If interested in Bella, please check it out.

Bella is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough). She will be spayed and microchipped today. After a period of recovery, Bella will be available to make your acquaintance.

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: I'm fairly new here, you understand. But I have noticed a very nice and lovely girl living in the condo next to mine. Her name is Darla and sweet Darla is in need of a BFF, as I am. Darla is a border collie mix. When she arrived here the nice people noticed that she was limping badly. Long story short, Darla lost her leg because of her injury. But she doesn't let that stop her. She runs and plays in the yard like nothing is missing. Yes, Darla is my BFF. I really love her.

Q: How would you describe yourself?

A: I am a young, robust girl with lots of energy. I love to run in our play yard, but I am also good on leash and actually walk quite nicely. I love to talk (howl) and I have a very distinctive voice. That's part of who I am. I believe you will find me very appealing, but you need to visit me! I'm kind of a low-maintenance girl, but I would require the occasional bath if I happened to roll in a mud puddle. I am friendly and affectionate. As my canine friends would say, I am your best all-round dog and you need to check me out!

Q: What has been your best experience?

A: So, I have really good experiences every day. I have balanced meals and fresh water, I get to run around in the play yard with my volunteer buddies, I get to go for walks and check out all the scents in my shelter neighborhood. But my best experience hasn't happened yet. That will happen when my new family finds me and takes me home. Can you help me with that?

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: I have an amazing nose and can follow a scent forever! I'm not sure I would make much of a hunter, but maybe I can apply to become a "sniffer" dog at airports and other points of entry into the United States. I'm sure I would need some basic training, but I'm a quick study and would pass with flying colors. But I really don't want a job. I want to stay home with my new family.

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: I don't have an exotic destination in mind. However, my breed was mainly developed in the southern United States and primarily in the state of Virginia. I recently learned about a fun place called Lost Dog Café, which is located in Dunn Loring, Virginia. They actually have a "doggie" menu so while my humans are enjoying a hot dog and an adult beverage, I can order from the doggie menu.

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: Let me share some information about my name, and I'll do it one word at a time. "Treeing" refers to a hound trailing the scent of his quarry until the quarry scurries up a tree for safety. "Walker" refers to Thomas Walker, of Virginia, who in the mid-1700s was important in the development of my breed. "Coonhound" is a dog developed to "tree" racoons. So, there you have it. I am a treeing walker coonhound and proud of it!

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! Please get your calendars out and write this down. My shelter peeps are holding their annual Photos with Santa Paws from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hoopes Park clubhouse. Please check out our Facebook post for more information and details. And, thank you for supporting our events and helping me and my shelter friends. Many thanks, licks and a few howls! Love, Bella and friends.