Finger Lakes SPCA: Young dog Diesel empowered by visual impairment

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Diesel.

AGE: 2 years old

BREED: Mixed breed

COMMENTS: Diesel has been at the shelter for a while. Since arriving he has been through the Shelter Spa Program. He has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and is on monthly preventives. He has been treated for whatever parasites he had. He is now fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, canine kennel cough), neutered and microchipped.

It was immediately apparent that Diesel is visually impaired. We believe that he can see shadows. However, what he lacks in sight he makes up with his hearing ability and his sense of space. He is startled by loud noises but does like soft voices, so we speak softly to him.

In some recent outings, once he became comfortable in his new environment, he was able to navigate without much difficulty. He is smart and, given a little time, can adapt very well to new situations. Diesel would do well with an easygoing canine housemate.

Our trainer will be more than pleased to provide a free consult upon adoption and one-half price training session for the lucky person who makes Diesel a part of their family.

Please stop by to talk with staff about Diesel.

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: Well, I have one, but she doesn't know that she's my BFF — my kindred spirit, so to speak! That would be my darling Darla. She lives in the condo at the other end of the hallway from me. I hear her talking all the time. She's sending me messages. I think she wants to play with me in the yard. You interviewed Darla a few weeks ago. What do Darla and I have in common? Some might call us "disabled," but I would rather say that we are "enabled" by our limitations. I am is blind and Darla has three legs, but we are in no way disabled!

Q: What is your favorite leisure time activity?

A: As I sort of alluded to, I love spending time in the play yard. One of my humans is always there with me to ensure I don't get into trouble, but I do get to run and exercise. Also, I have been having a new experience lately. I have been going on day trips away from the shelter and visiting a house that one of my humans lives in. I wasn't crazy about the car ride. I'm taking it slow, getting used to the new environment and even learning how to go up and down stairs. There is a special dog who lives there, and she is being very kind to me. I think I might like a new home with a dog to show me the ropes.

Q: Who do you prefer, adults or children?

A: You know, I really don't have a preference. However, I would like any human (adult or child) who is respectful, kind, understanding, patient and loving. That's what I am looking for in my new family. Is that asking for too much? I don't think so.

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: I don't think I would be very good at international travel. An occasional car ride will be all the travel I need. However, the major car ride I really want is one-way, to my new home.

Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A: Well, I just heard about a golden retriever puppy named Ray Charles. He's not as famous as his namesake — yet — but I'm sure he will be. Ray was born blind and he's been featured on Buzzfeed and The Huffington Post. He now has his own Facebook page! In his bio Ray said, "Don't feel bad for me! I can run and play and do everything other dogs that can see do!" My feelings exactly. Don't feel sorry for me. Just take me home and give me a chance.

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do! Can we canines see color? The popular notion that dogs only see in black and white is false! Canines can make out yellow and blue and combinations of those colors. So, when you are choosing new toys for your dog, the best ones may be those in blue and yellow hues.

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! My shelter peeps have some events coming up soon, and I would like to share them with you so that you can put them on your calendars. On Saturday, Oct. 1, a Blessing of the Animals will be held at St. Luke's United Church of Christ at 26 Seminary Ave. All creatures are welcome. On Sunday, Oct. 9, we will hold our Howloween Pet Walk and Parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please check out our website, flspcaofcny.org, for details and registration information. We thank you for supporting our events. Much love and many licks, Diesel and friends.