Finger Lakes SPCA: Young dog Gyro warns about winter temperatures

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Gyro.

AGE: 2-3 years old

BREED: Pit bull terrier

COMMENTS: Gyro has been with us for three months. That's three months too long, and he is more than ready to move on. We are hoping that the first weeks of 2022 brings him — and all of our other amazing dogs — amazing new homes with loving families.

Gyro is a very sweet guy. He loves attention, and it's hard to walk by his kennel without stopping for a brief conversation with him. He is especially vocal when you happen to have a Pup-Peroni stick for him!

Gyro has a ton of energy. He loves to be out in the exercise yard and will run and play for as long as he's out there. He doesn't seem to get tired. His ideal family will take him on long walks and might even have a fenced-in yard where he can run and work off all of his energy.

Gyro is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), he is negative for heartworm disease and is on monthly preventives, and he is neutered and microchipped. He's good to go as soon as his new family finds him. Please stop by to check out this handsome boy!

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. Well, I am convinced that there is one human whom all of my shelter friends consider their BFF! That would be the nice guy who comes here to take our pictures so that my shelter peeps can show us to the world in hopes of finding us new homes. I'm not going to name names — you know who he is. Thank you to our BFF for helping us!

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Ummm, today that might be Cape Town, in South Africa. It is summer in Cape Town and the temperatures are in the 80-90-degree range. Sure beats 7 degrees! Now I have to figure out how to get there. I wonder if they allow dogs on cruise ships?

Q. Is there something special you would like our readers to know about you?

A. There are so many special things about me, I really don't know where to start. But here goes. I am very smart! I learn quickly! I am drop-dead handsome! Check out my picture. I am lovable. I am athletic and love to exercise and run in my play yard. However, the most special thing about me is that I really want to go home. While my shelter home is a great in-between spot, I need to move on to my forever home. Please come to visit with me. I'll show you how special I am!

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Once again, my wonderful breed — pit bull terrier — is a versatile breed of dog and we can adapt to almost any work environment! Yes! We have held positions in law enforcement, such as drug detection. We have worked with the military as explosive detection dogs. We have worked in search and rescue, and as therapy dogs. I would like to call myself an all-purpose dog. If I absolutely need to have a job, I can do anything!

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. Has anyone ever told you about a pit bull named Sgt. Stubby? Well, I am going to tell you, and I will try to be brief. Stubby was attached to an American platoon during World War I. His job was to detect threats of any kind. Stubby was promoted to sergeant when he assisted in the capture of a German spy in Allied territory. He detected poison gas, found wounded soldiers and alerted soldiers of incoming artillery shells. Stubby served in 17 battles and received a dozen medals. Sgt. Stubby was a hero, and I would have loved to meet him.

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. You bet I do! Please good people, keep your canine and feline friends safe and warm! Do not — repeat, do not — tie your pups outdoors for any longer than a few minutes. Do not allow your cats outside! It's too cold and there are other dangers too numerous to mention. While I love to run and play in my exercise yard, I love to go back to my warm and snug kennel. My shelter friends and I thank you for keeping all dogs and cats safe and warm. Much love and many licks, Gyro and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0