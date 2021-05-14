Finger Lakes SPCA: Young dog Hazel may not be a sheep herder

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Hazel.
AGE: 3 years old
BREED: Mixed breed
COMMENTS: This is Hazel, and she's in the shelter through no fault of her own. She's a girl who needs to have her own space, and she's looking for a family that can provide her with that! What does that mean? Well, we know that Hazel really needs to be in a home with no other dogs. We're not sure about cats yet, but felines might also be a no-no. That's OK, Hazel. There is a family out there just waiting to take you home!
Hazel is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough). She has been tested for heartworm disease and is negative. She is on monthly heartworm preventives. She is spayed and will be microchipped before she moves on to her new home.
Hazel is available for visitors! Please call the shelter to set up a time for a meet and greet.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. That would be my buddy Sterling! His name suits him very well — he is a "sterling" example of a handsome canine. He lives down the hall from me and the space between us works for me. He knows he's my BFF, and that's all that counts.
Q. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would that be?
A. Someone said the other day that I might have some collie in me. I'm not so sure about that, but if that were to be the case, I might like to hop a plane for a quick trip to Scotland. Scotland is where collies originated and are known for their superb herding capabilities. Even if I'm not part collie, I would still like to visit Scotland! I understand it's very beautiful.
Q. If you could have a job what would that be?
A. Speaking of Scotland, if I absolutely had to earn my keep I might try out for a sheep herding position. I have never met sheep, but I believe I could probably convince them to move in the direction they needed to go. However, as I said, I would only do this if I absolutely had to have a paycheck. I'm hoping that won't ever be the case.
Q. Can you tell us, in 10 barks or less, something about yourself?
A. Well, I think you are asking for way too much here. But, I would like you to know that I want to be the only canine child in my household. I really don't want to share my people or my space with any other fur types — unless it's stuffed. Also, I want you to know that I do not like my name! Hazel! Really? Someone called me Witch Hazel the other day. That hurt my feelings.
Q. If you could meet someone famous who would that be?
A. Well, speaking of collies, I wouldn't have minded meeting the original Lassie! On screen, Lassie was a girl but the role was always performed by a boy. The original Lassie was named Pal, and he had an awesome movie career. He lived for 18 years and made Saturday afternoons special for generations of moviegoers. Yes, I would have liked to have met Pal.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A. As long as I'm talking about collies today, let me share this interesting tidbit with you. The word "collie" means "black." This is derived from the fact that collies once tended black-faced sheep. I think that's interesting, and I hope you do too!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. First, on behalf of my shelter friends, I would like to thank our good Citizen readers for making our rabies clinic a success! Thank you all for bringing your dogs and cats to be rabies vaccinated! Secondly, we want to remind you that our yard sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, right here at my shelter home. If you have items you would like to donate, please call my shelter people at (315) 253-5841 for information. They will be happy to help you! Thank you! Much love and many licks, Hazel and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.