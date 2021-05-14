Finger Lakes SPCA: Young dog Hazel may not be a sheep herder

Q. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would that be?

A. Someone said the other day that I might have some collie in me. I'm not so sure about that, but if that were to be the case, I might like to hop a plane for a quick trip to Scotland. Scotland is where collies originated and are known for their superb herding capabilities. Even if I'm not part collie, I would still like to visit Scotland! I understand it's very beautiful.

Q. If you could have a job what would that be?

A. Speaking of Scotland, if I absolutely had to earn my keep I might try out for a sheep herding position. I have never met sheep, but I believe I could probably convince them to move in the direction they needed to go. However, as I said, I would only do this if I absolutely had to have a paycheck. I'm hoping that won't ever be the case.

Q. Can you tell us, in 10 barks or less, something about yourself?