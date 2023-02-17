Every week, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Morgan.
Morgan arrived at the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York when he was found as a stray on Dec. 5, 2021. We estimate that Morgan is about 3 years old.
Morgan recently was in foster care during our kennel renovation project. Morgan's foster parents sure had a lot of great things to tell us about Morgan. Morgan was a great dog around the children in the home, and he loved to play games with them. We found out Morgan has a few silly quirks as well. In his foster home, Morgan would demand that he have his paws wiped clean after being outside and getting his paws muddy. He also would need to have someone tuck him in when it was time to go to sleep: Morgan likes to make sure he sleeps under the blankets. This fun-loving boy is quite the character. Morgan knows some basic commands as well, such as sit, down, shake, off, stay and come. Morgan still needs a little practice at coming when called, but for a cookie, he is wonderful at that.
Morgan sould be ready for plenty of laughs, as this boy is full of funny antics. Morgan loves to go on adventures such as nature walks and going through the drive-thru for a Puppuccino.
Shelter news
Don't miss our "Oh For The Love Of Paws" adoption special. From Feb. 12 through Feb. 19, all cats and dogs 6 months to 6 years old are 50% off their adoption fees, and for cats and dogs 7 years or older their adoption fees are waived.