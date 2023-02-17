Morgan recently was in foster care during our kennel renovation project. Morgan's foster parents sure had a lot of great things to tell us about Morgan. Morgan was a great dog around the children in the home, and he loved to play games with them. We found out Morgan has a few silly quirks as well. In his foster home, Morgan would demand that he have his paws wiped clean after being outside and getting his paws muddy. He also would need to have someone tuck him in when it was time to go to sleep: Morgan likes to make sure he sleeps under the blankets. This fun-loving boy is quite the character. Morgan knows some basic commands as well, such as sit, down, shake, off, stay and come. Morgan still needs a little practice at coming when called, but for a cookie, he is wonderful at that.