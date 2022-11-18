Finger Lakes SPCA: Young dog Noah a big fan of cookies

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Noah.

BREED: Purebred mix

AGE: 3

ARRIVAL: Oct. 20, 2021

LOVES: to learn new tricks

HISTORY WITH DOGS: N/A

HISTORY WITH CATS: N/A

HISTORY WITH CHILDREN: N/A

Noah arrived at the shelter over a year ago. When he was found as a stray, Noah quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite at the shelter. This warm and gentle soul sure loves his people, and leans right into some pets. Noah has been working with a trainer here at the shelter to learn a lot of new tricks. Can you believe that Noah has been at the shelter for over a year?

Noah is looking for a fur-ever home that will continue his training. Noah can be a little shy around new people, and takes a few minutes to warm up. But if you have cookies, you will quickly become Noah’s best friend. We are unsure how Noah would be with other pets or kids.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY currently has nine dogs and 16 cats available for adoption. Stop by the shelter today, and let us help you find your new fur-ever pet.

Shelter news

This week in the shelter our humane law enforcement investigators received a call regarding a situation involving 26 dogs. With the help of other agencies, we were on the scene to help the dogs involved. You can help pets like these by donating on our website, flspcaofcny.org.

Upcoming events

The Fingerlakes Mall, in partnership with Absolute Dance, will be hosting the first annual Polar Fest Dec. 9-11. Proceeds from the event will support the shelter, and dogs and kittens available for adoption will be at the event on Saturday.