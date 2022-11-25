Finger Lakes SPCA: Young dog Piper is a snuggle bug

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Piper.

BREED: Snuggle bug

AGE: 1 1/2

ARRIVAL DATE: Nov. 10, 2021

HISTORY WITH DOGS: N/A

HISTORY WITH CATS: N/A

HISTORY WITH CHILDREN: N/A

Piper arrived at the shelter as a stray over a year ago. Piper has a beautiful brindle coat that is just gorgeous, but her personality is more impressive. This sweet girl loves to meet everyone she comes into contact with, and will quickly find her way into your lap. Whether you're going for a long hike or just spending the day on the couch, Piper is ready to be by your side.

Piper is looking for a fur-ever home that will provide her with energy outlets. Piper loves to go for walks, but she really loves to play a good game of fetch. Piper's fur-ever home, most importantly, should be ready for lots of snuggle time with this snuggle bug. If you think Piper may be a match for your family, stop by the shelter today!

The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY currently has eight dogs and 16 cats available for adoption. Stop by the shelter today, and let us help you find your new fur-ever pet.

Shelter news

The shelter would like to thank everyone that attended our Santa Paws event this past Saturday. Due to your support, this event was a huge success and helped ensure homeless animals in your community receive the care they deserve. You can help homeless animals in your community by donating on our website, flspcaofcny.org

Upcoming events

The Fingerlakes Mall, in partnership with Absolute Dance, will host the first annual Polar Fest Dec. 9-11!