Finger Lakes SPCA: Young dog Titan loves to make a splash

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Titan.

AGE: Guesstimating 1-2 years

BREED: Mixed

COMMENTS: Our amazing Titan has been with us for several months. He is just now being made available for adoption, and we want to get the word out right away. He arrived with his two brothers, Magnum and Diesel, who are also available for adoption.

Titan is a young man, guessing between 1 and 2 years of age, and he has just completed the Shelter Spa Treatment. He is fully vaccinated, has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and on monthly preventives, is neutered and is microchipped. He's got it all!

Not only is Titan up to date on all veterinary issues, he is also participating in training with our awesome Sara! He's learning to be an awesome family member and he's hoping that his new family continues his training.

Titan is available for adoption right now! Stop by to check him out! You will be very impressed.

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: I have two brothers here, and they are my BFFs. They would be Magnum and Diesel. They are the most awesome dogs ever, and they are also looking for new homes. My brother Diesel is a special-needs boy. He can't see very well, but he tries to not let that bother him. He gets out into the play yard and runs and plays like crazy. I love my brothers. Wouldn't it be great if someone adopted all three of us!? Oh, speaking of BFFs, I also claim Sara — like Athena and Piper do. Sara is everyone's BFF.

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: Can water be a toy? If I could, I would play all day long in the pools and tubs in the play yard that my humans fill with water. I discovered them not too long ago, and every chance I get I jump in for a quick soak. My shelter peeps say I have duck in my genetic makeup! BOL!

Q: How would you describe yourself?

A: I am very handsome! Of course, all the dogs say that, but I really am. You need to see me up close and personal to get a better visual. I am also very smart and learn very quickly. I know "sit," but you need to have a Pup-Peroni in your hand when you say that. I am also very fastidious and try to keep my kennel as neat as possible. Sometimes I'm not always up to par on my neatness game. To sum it up, I am the best dog and you need to check me out and give me a new home — right now!

Q: What has been your best experience?

A: I am a very positive guy, so every experience I have is a good one. Well, just let me add that I try not to dwell on unfortunate and negative experiences.

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: I'm not sure what the job market is for dog swimming coaches, but if there is one I would like to apply. I mean, I can't tell you how much I love water and swimming and floating leisurely in the pool. I recently heard about a dog that swam across our Owasco Lake. I am in awe of this pup!

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: I want to visit an ocean. Any ocean will do. Any suggestions?

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do! Because I love my brother Diesel, I want to do everything I can to help him find a new home and want to dispel any myths surrounding blind dogs. Some believe that blind dogs are not adoptable. Not true! A blind dog is a dog first! He can be too big or too small, too rough or too laid back, but he's a dog first and blind second. My Diesel's blindness does not make him unadoptable. Blind dogs are highly adoptable and are just as sweet, friendly, loving and gentle as dogs who can see. I think my shelter friend might interview Diesel soon. Stay tuned!.

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! My shelter peeps are deep into planning our 17th annual Hogs for Dogs motorcycle ride! It will be held on Sunday, July 31, and information updates will be on our Facebook page, website and right here. So, please stay tuned and polish up your rides. By the way, if you happen to have a sidecar that I could ride in, I would love to do that! Thank you, much love and many licks. Titan and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

