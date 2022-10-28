Finger Lakes SPCA: Young dog Titan would be over the moon to be adopted

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Titan.

BREED: Border collie-Lab mix

AGE: Guesstimating 2 years old

COMMENTS: Our very handsome Titan has been with us since March of this year. We are more than happy to have him — and he has blossomed into a very special young man. Titan had an unfortunate beginning, but he's left that behind. It's all good going forward for him.

Titan is a "darling" of the dog walkers! He walks well on leash and when he's free to run in the play yard he's amazing to watch. This is what Sara has to say about Titan: "He is a friendly, sweet boy. Smart, willing to learn, gets distracted in new environments — needs to build his confidence in new environments. He knows 'sit' and 'down,' walks well on leash with direction, and does well with other friendly dogs."

Titan is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), he is negative for heartworm disease and on monthly preventives, and he is neutered and microchipped. He is a perfect package!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: He doesn't know it yet, but I have made Morgan my BFF! He has been here such a long time and we all wonder why. He is handsome (better looking than I am!), and he is very smart (maybe even smarter than I am). He walks nicely on the leash and he knows many commands. He's a quick learner — like me! So, for all of the above reasons, Morgan is my BFF. I hope he finds his new home soon. If I am not to your liking, please check him out.

Q: How would you describe yourself?

A: Actually, please read the above response. I'm Morgan's mirror image!

Q: Tell us what your ideal family would be.

A: Well, out of the box, I would love a family that enjoys long walks! I'm not sure, but I might even be a decent jogging companion. So a family that's into physical fitness would work for me. Some nice, gentle, respectful and older kids would be great. I can see me playing with a Frisbee in the yard with these kids. I might even like to have a canine companion in my new home. A family that cares for me and wants only the best for me is most important. If you fit the bill, stop by to check me out.

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: I'm so happy you asked me! As you know, part of my breed heritage is border collie. And, if you know anything about that breed, you will know what we are workaholics! So, in terms of what job I would like, my answer is simple. Give me any job and I will be happy. Please do not let me get bored. I can think of many ways to get into trouble. BOL!

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: Again, my breed heritage is half border collie. We originated in Great Britain and we were the best sheepdogs. We were known to circle sheep and bring them back toward the shepherd and the flock. If I ever have the opportunity, I would certainly like a quick trip to the highlands of Great Britain!

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do! According to the Intelligence of Dogs, an organization that ranks 131 dog breeds in terms of their relative intelligence, the border collie is the smartest dog breed ever known to man. I knew it!

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! I want to let you know that my shelter people and the good people at the Cayuga County Health Department are hosting a free rabies clinic tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. That will be held right here at my shelter home. All dogs, cats and ferrets are most welcome. Dogs must be leashed and cats and ferrets must be in appropriate carriers, and only one to a carrier. If you have any questions, please call (315) 253-5841. My humans will be happy to help you. And thank you for vaccinating your pets and keeping them and the public safe. Much love and many licks, Titan and friends.