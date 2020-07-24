Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Jill can prove that 'people cats' are real

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I am an awesomely nice and friendly cat, for starters. I like to get my fair share of attention from staff, volunteers and visitors. I am also interesting-looking. My people can't figure out if I am a calico or a tiger, or both! You will have to come here to check me out and you can decide. I also get along very well with the other gals here in my condo. Finally, I am neat and clean and have impeccable litter box manners. That's important to share. I guess that covers everything. Thanks for the opportunity.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. Here's an amazing fact! Did you know that at last count, there are about 88 million pet cats in the United States? That fact makes them the most popular pet in the country, but please don't tell my dog friends that. And did you know that an ailurophile is a person who loves cats? So, put those two facts together, and get down here and adopt me! Please, and of course, thank you!

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! Please, good Citizen readers, just in case you haven't noticed, we are in the middle of a heat wave. Please, we are begging you, keep your pets indoors, make sure they have plenty of fresh water, do not walk your canine BFFs on hot pavement and when you do walk them, do it early in the morning and evening. And, it goes without saying, never leave them in a car. A dog suffering from heat exhaustion isn't pretty. We are very thankful for your care of your fur-friends. Much love and many licks and purrs, Jill and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

