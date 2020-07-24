Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Jill can prove that 'people cats' are real

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Jill.
AGE: About 1 year old
Breed: Domestic shorthair, calico/tiger
COMMENTS: Jill has been with us for several months, and she doesn't want to stay any longer than absolutely necessary. She is a very nice girl and would make a wonderful addition to a family and perhaps a companion to an already resident feline. Jill is an "out cat" — she spends her days and nights co-mingling with the other girls, and it's all very harmonious.
Jill has been through the SST — shelter spa treatment program. She has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. She is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough). And, finally, Jill has been spayed. She is good to go, so if you are looking for an all-round awesome feline, here's what to do. Go to our website, flspcaofcny.org, download our adoption application, fill it out and fax it ([315] 282-2387), email it (flspca_cny@yahoo.com) or bring it to the shelter for review. Once approved, we will set up an appointment for you to meet Jill or any of our other fabulous felines. Here is Jill's interview.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Well, last week you interviewed Little Caesar. Remember him? He lives in the condo right across from my condo area and I see him every day. Poor little guy looks so sad and so alone. So, I have made Little Caesar my BFF. I wish someone would come and adopt him. He's the sweetest little guy ever. If I could, I would adopt him myself.
Q. You are obviously a cat! Do you have any insights as to why some people are not "cat people?"
A. Wow — that's a hard one. I think it's more that some people don't see cats as being "people cats." They think that because we cats can sometimes be aloof and independent that we don't especially like people. Also, some people want an animal companion that takes direction and doesn't consider direct commands as mere suggestions. Well, felines just don't fall into that category. Make sense?
Q. Tell me what cats really think of humans.
A. Please keep in mind that I am just speaking for myself, so here goes. Humans are really more than just a source of food. We see our people as a source of comfort and security, and we really do love our owners even if we don't show it. We are very unlike our canine friends, who wear their emotions on their paws! I think it's good to keep our people guessing!
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. We are not dealing well with this heat. Even though our condos have AC, it can still get a little steamy in here. So, my feline buddies and I would like to take a trip to Antarctica!! Yes! We did the research and right now it might be the coldest place on earth, and that sounds just about right. Pack your bag and go with us!
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I am an awesomely nice and friendly cat, for starters. I like to get my fair share of attention from staff, volunteers and visitors. I am also interesting-looking. My people can't figure out if I am a calico or a tiger, or both! You will have to come here to check me out and you can decide. I also get along very well with the other gals here in my condo. Finally, I am neat and clean and have impeccable litter box manners. That's important to share. I guess that covers everything. Thanks for the opportunity.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. Here's an amazing fact! Did you know that at last count, there are about 88 million pet cats in the United States? That fact makes them the most popular pet in the country, but please don't tell my dog friends that. And did you know that an ailurophile is a person who loves cats? So, put those two facts together, and get down here and adopt me! Please, and of course, thank you!
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! Please, good Citizen readers, just in case you haven't noticed, we are in the middle of a heat wave. Please, we are begging you, keep your pets indoors, make sure they have plenty of fresh water, do not walk your canine BFFs on hot pavement and when you do walk them, do it early in the morning and evening. And, it goes without saying, never leave them in a car. A dog suffering from heat exhaustion isn't pretty. We are very thankful for your care of your fur-friends. Much love and many licks and purrs, Jill and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
