Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Kitty Boy a model of kindness

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Kitty Boy.
BREED: Domestic shorthair, white with orange
AGE: 2-3 years old
COMMENTS: Kitty Boy, along with numerous other felines and canines, came to live at the shelter when their former family could no longer care for them. They have adjusted well, but they all really want to be in their new homes. There's no place like home!
Kitty Boy (he tells us he would love a new name) is the sweetest cat ever. He is so friendly and lovable with everyone. He loves attention and works hard to get it. Don't just walk by his condo without stopping and talking with him. His feelings are easily hurt! Adopt Kitty Boy and you will have the best BFF!
Kitty Boy is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), he is negative for FIV/FeLV, he has been treated for parasites and he is neutered. His bags are packed — he's ready to move on.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Well, guess what!? Bruce was my BFF, and he finally went home! We are all so happy for him, but his departure does leave a huge void in our shelter life. I am considering a few cats, and even looking at a dog or two. Athena and Belle, our gorgeous pit bulls, came from the same place I did. I might propose to one of them. They would be fun BFFs!
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. So, does it make sense if I say that I would love to visit any place north of the Arctic Circle. We felines and canines don't do well with the high temperatures and humidity. Luckily, we have AC in my shelter. Give me some arctic breezes! And, by the way, leave your dogs home when you run out to Walmart!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. Here's something interesting for you — or maybe not. Did you know that a green kitten was born in Denmark in 1995? This is true. Some people believe that the high levels of copper in the water pipes nearby to where the mother cat lived may have given the kitten's fur a "verdigris" effect. I really wanted to explain "verdigris," but it's way too complicated. So, it just means greenish.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I am a very nice, polite and lovable cat! Just ask my shelter people — they will confirm that. I am friendly beyond words and I am very tolerant of just about anything, anyone or any activity. Well, within reason, of course. For instance, the other day, one of my shelter people was sweeping the floor where I was taking a nap. I didn't feel like moving, so I just stayed put. I was not bothered at all by all the swirling of the broom and the dust blowing in my face. I'm relaxed!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Well, I think I might be good at conducting "charm school" classes for my fellow fab felines! Some of these guys could use some brushing up on the finer points of being a fabulous feline. Once I get some experience under my fur, I could take my show on the road and help other shelter cats!
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. I was recently reading about Socks Clinton. He was the first cat of Arkansas when Bill Clinton was governor, and then he became first cat of the United States when Bill Clinton became president. When he was first U.S. cat, Socks took on many official duties, such as visiting schools and hospitals, officiating at Easter egg hunts and many other things. He led a very interesting life, and I would have loved to have met Socks Clinton. I wonder if Mr. Biden needs a cat? I could apply for that position!
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! Please, good Citizen readers, listen up! I know you think that we sound like a broken record, but please make sure your fur friends are rabies-vaccinated! There have been numerous recent cases of rabies in cats, racoons and other wildlife in neighboring counties. It's too close to home. My shelter people are planning a free rabies clinic for the near future. There is no reason to not protect your pets and the public. Thank you! Much love and many licks and purrs, Kitty Boy and friends.
