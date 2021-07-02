Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Kitty Boy a model of kindness

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Well, I think I might be good at conducting "charm school" classes for my fellow fab felines! Some of these guys could use some brushing up on the finer points of being a fabulous feline. Once I get some experience under my fur, I could take my show on the road and help other shelter cats!

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. I was recently reading about Socks Clinton. He was the first cat of Arkansas when Bill Clinton was governor, and then he became first cat of the United States when Bill Clinton became president. When he was first U.S. cat, Socks took on many official duties, such as visiting schools and hospitals, officiating at Easter egg hunts and many other things. He led a very interesting life, and I would have loved to have met Socks Clinton. I wonder if Mr. Biden needs a cat? I could apply for that position!

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?