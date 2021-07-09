Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Lab mix Azalea might like to be a nanny

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Right now I'm not into travel of any kind. It's too hot and humid. I'm pretty spoiled here. I have air-conditioning and a soft bed to relax on. Why would I want to travel any place? However, I just learned about the very first dog café that has opened up in the United States. It is in Los Angeles and it is called, strangely enough, The Dog Café! I might be willing to take a trip to L.A. to check out this café. I'll report back after my trip.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! But first let me tell you that last week we had the pleasure of having Yankee with us at our spay/neuter clinic. Yankee is a very impressive Great Dane - 170 lbs. But, he doesn't compare to a Great Dane named Zeus. Zeus is the current Guinness World Record holder for being the tallest dog, ever, in the world. He measured 44 inches tall and that record still stands!

Q. How would you describe yourself?