Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Lab mix Azalea open to foster situation first

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Azalea.

AGE: 1-2 years old

BREED: Lab mix

COMMENTS: Azalea thinks that three times might be the lucky charm, so we are featuring our beautiful Azalea for the third time. But we have a little twist this time. We, of course, are looking for a new home for Azalea. But we are also thinking that a foster situation for this awesome girl might be the right start for her. With that in mind, please read her last interview and consider fostering her! She is so special and shouldn't spend another day waiting for her new family to find her. She needs a boost — please consider giving her that boost. Here is Azalea's story and her last interview.

Azalea came to us from a rather unfortunate living situation. No need to elaborate. Suffice it to say that her living situation improved 100% when she arrived at the shelter. Within days of arriving Azalea delivered four of the most beautiful puppies ever. Two boys and two girls. They have now been adopted, Azalea's work is done and she's ready to move on to her own new family.

Azalea is very smart! She is shy but when she warms up to you, she owns you! She could use some basic obedience training, which we know she will excel at. She has tons of energy and would make a great jogging partner.

Azalea has shared in a private conversation that she would really, really love to have the company of a soft-spoken woman as her new BFF. If you are that special, soft-spoken woman, please stop by and tell Azalea about yourself!

Azalea has been tested for heartworm, is negative and is on monthly preventives. She is completely vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough) and she has been spayed and microchipped. She is available for adoption right now!

Here is Azalea's last interview.

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. Let me tell you about my BFFs! They were my four puppies. Actually, they still are, and they always will be. They were born three days after I arrived here and I was so thankful that I had a safe and clean place for them to grow and become the best pups ever. So I waited for them all to find new families, which they have, and now it's my turn. My next BFFs will be my new family. I'm ready!

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Right now I'm not into travel of any kind. I'm really spoiled here. I have everything that I need and want: a soft bed to relax on, people who love me, a big yard to play in and much more. Why would I want to travel anyplace? However, I just learned about the very first dog café that has opened up in the United States. It is in Los Angeles and it is called, strangely enough, The Dog Café! I might be willing to take a trip to L.A. to check out this café. I'll report back after my trip.

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I'm not modest, so I will begin by telling you that I am very beautiful! I have the most amazing eyes! They are what my visitors notice first about me. They are bright and blue! I am very energetic and love to go for walks, and otherwise just run and play. I think I could probably use some obedience training. When my people tell me to sit, I sit but only for half a second. And I'm very smart, so I will be able to learn basic commands and much more very quickly. Finally, I have a cool name. I kind of like being named after a flowering shrub! BOL! That means barking out loud!

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Well, having just raised four puppies, I have quite a lot of experience with babies. I think I might try my paw at being a nanny dog. I'm not sure what the job market is for canine nannies. Maybe one of my shelter people can find out for me. I'm sure they would give me an awesome reference.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. Let me tell you about a famous dog that I would have liked to meet. I'm sure you are all familiar with Rin Tin Tin, right? Well, probably very few of you know the back story on him. Rinty, as he was affectionately known, was found by an American soldier, Lee Duncan, in war-ravaged France. He adopted the dog and brought him to the U.S. A filmmaker saw Rinty jump 12 feet in the air, and the rest is history. Rin Tin Tin starred in 30 movies! Yes, I would have loved to meet Rin Tin Tin.

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! My shelter people are planning the next and final free rabies clinic of the year. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, right here at my shelter home. If I get lucky I might be in my own home by then, but if not I would be very happy to say hello to you — with careful and gentle introductions, of course. Anyway, more info on our rabies clinic coming up. In the meantime, many licks and much love, Azalea and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0