Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Lab mix Morgan could be a dog model

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Morgan.

AGE: Guessing 2 years old

BREED: Lab-pit bull mix

COMMENTS: As with every one of our incredible canine residents, Morgan has been in the shelter far too long. More than a few weeks is too long. It's been several months for Morgan. His new family needs to find him and start him on the path to his new life! Morgan came to the shelter via the Skaneateles dog control officer. No one claimed him, so he became available for adoption after six days.

Morgan is a very sweet and smart young man. He has lots of energy and would benefit from a couple of long walks every day. We would also recommend at least basic obedience training for Morgan. He learns quickly and obedience training would not only benefit Morgan, but his new family members also.

Morgan is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), he is negative for heartworm disease and is on monthly preventives, and he has been neutered and microchipped.

Q. Do you have a best friend?

A. I do! There is a really nice man who comes here whenever he can to take me out for a walk! We also go into the play yard and he throws a ball and I run like crazy and bring it back. Exercise is really important for me and my canine companions, and he helps us work off a lot of excess energy. He doesn't know it but he's my BFF — I love him!

Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A. So, I did a little research because I knew you were going to ask this question. I want to visit someplace where the climate is close to perfect all year. There aren't that many places in the world with near-perfect weather, and most of the ones that do exist are in places like China and Colombia. However, we do have one of these gems right here in the lower 48! San Diego, California is in the top six locations that are known for near-perfect year-round climate. So, San Diego, here I come! Want to go with me?

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. If Dalmatians are your canine of choice, you may find this fact interesting. The Universities Federation for Animal Welfare (a scientific group) states that on average, around 30% of Dalmatians are deaf in one ear and 5% are deaf in both. This is due to something called the "extreme piebald gene," which is responsible for their white coat and blue eyes (in some of them). Dalmatians with larger dark patches are less likely to be deaf. I found that very interesting. I hope you did too.

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I know that all of my canine colleagues say this about themselves, but I truly am incredibly handsome. Look at my picture, check out my profile. I am magazine cover worthy! OK, now that I have said that, let's move on. I am very smart! I learn quickly, and especially quickly when my shelter person has a Pup-Peroni in her hand telling me to sit and stay! Finally, and I must be honest with you, I really do want to be an only child in my new home. I'm not good at sharing my humans. Please don't fault me for that. That's who I am — Morgan.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Well, first let me say that I am in no way indicating that humans are not capable. However, were the truth to be known, we canines are just better at some things than humans are. So having said that, in the spring of 2020 the Working Dog Center at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine started training eight dogs to sniff out COVID-19. But this is nothing new. Many dogs have been trained to sniff out diseases such as cancer. Bottom line is that I would like a career in medicine. I believe I would excel at being a "disease sniffer." Maybe my new family can find me a position.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. Let me tell you about a canine that I would have loved to meet. That would be Zorba, and he is the world's overall largest dog ever. Zorba was an old English mastiff who weighed 343 pounds and measured over 8 feet from his nose to his tail. He has been described as being about the size of a small donkey. The Guinness Book of World Records has recognized Zorba. Sadly, Zorba is no longer with us, but I would have loved to have met this magnificent canine!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! In case you were not aware, February is Spay-Neuter Awareness Month, and we just celebrated World Spay Day on Feb. 22. Spaying and neutering dogs and cats is a major focus for my shelter peeps, second only to finding pups like me new homes. Spaying and neutering your pets makes them healthier, happier and better pets — like me! If you need help with spaying or neutering your dog or cat, please check in with my shelter peeps. They would love to help you. Please do it, right now! Much love and many licks, Morgan and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

