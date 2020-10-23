Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Lab mix Tiny has big recovery ahead

Q. What has been your worst experience?

A. Well, No. 1 was being dumped here. As if that wasn't bad enough, my shelter people soon found out that I have heartworm disease! Does it get any worse than that? I don't think so. However, I am an optimist! I am looking forward to finding the right foster person for my circumstances and getting healthy once again! I hope my shelter people let me participate in the interview.

Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A. I have been doing Google searches to see if there are any places in the world that do not have mosquitoes. As you know, heartworm disease is transmitted by mosquitoes. So here is what I have come up with: There are not many places in the world that do not have mosquitoes; however, Antarctica is mosquito-free and new research suggests there are no mosquitoes in Iceland, New Caledonia, the Central Pacific Islands and the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. So any one of those places could be a travel destination for me. No mosquitoes!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?