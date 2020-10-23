Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Lab mix Tiny has big recovery ahead

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Tiny.
AGE: 1.5 years old
BREED: Lab-border collie mix
COMMENTS: Tiny came to the shelter several weeks ago because her people couldn't keep her any longer. That's all the information we have. Unfortunately, soon after Tiny's arrival, during our routine testing, we found that she is positive for heartworm disease. Tiny has been under veterinary care since that time. She is going through a period of antibiotic treatment, then will have her first heartworm treatment on Nov. 11.
Tiny needs to be kept as quiet as possible. She is able to go outside on her leash only, and then only for short potty breaks. She cannot run, play or jump around, as we know she wants to do. She has a ton of built-up energy and she is being very good at keeping it under control. So, having said this, we, and Tiny, are searching for a foster situation that can help her through her treatment and recovery. We anticipate a minimum of 3-4 months.
Tiny is looking for a very quiet home with no other pets or children. She needs a foster who is willing and able to administer veterinarian-prescribed medications on schedule. Tiny needs someone who can take her out on leash for short potty breaks several times a day.
Shelter staff will be happy to provide more information on Tiny's needs. We, of course, will provide whatever Tiny needs for her daily living requirements.
Tiny is up-to-date on vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough). She is not yet spayed.
Please call the shelter at (315) 253-5841 for more information.
Here is Tiny's interview.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Quite frankly, I don't have one. It's rather difficult to make friends because I have to be very quiet and cannot fraternize with the help — or anyone else for that matter. I know that there is this young man named Jake looking for a home, but I haven't met him yet.
Q. What is your favorite toy?
A. I like toys, but my favorite pastime would be running and playing in our yard. I have lots of energy. But, at the moment and for the foreseeable future, that's out of the question because of this dumb thing I have called heartworm disease. It's really a bummer, and it keeps me from doing a lot of things that I like.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. If there is such a job, I would like to become a poster child for the prevention of heartworm disease. You know, it's really, really easy to prevent. One little chewie a month — and now there is an injection every six months — is all it takes. You know the old saying, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." Anyway, I would have to check out the pay scale before I applied to be a poster child for anything!
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. Well, No. 1 was being dumped here. As if that wasn't bad enough, my shelter people soon found out that I have heartworm disease! Does it get any worse than that? I don't think so. However, I am an optimist! I am looking forward to finding the right foster person for my circumstances and getting healthy once again! I hope my shelter people let me participate in the interview.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?
A. I have been doing Google searches to see if there are any places in the world that do not have mosquitoes. As you know, heartworm disease is transmitted by mosquitoes. So here is what I have come up with: There are not many places in the world that do not have mosquitoes; however, Antarctica is mosquito-free and new research suggests there are no mosquitoes in Iceland, New Caledonia, the Central Pacific Islands and the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. So any one of those places could be a travel destination for me. No mosquitoes!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I know that I'm making this interview all about heartworm disease, but it's a subject near and dear to my heart — literally! So just a few heartworm facts: At any given time, there are more than 1 million pets with heartworm disease in the United States; heartworm has been diagnosed in all 50 states; both dogs and cats can get heartworm disease; the disease can be fatal (ugh!); and prevention is safe, effective and cost effective. So, what are you waiting for? Call your veterinarian and get your dog tested and put on preventives! Do it now!
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! I want you to know this piece of great news! Our awesome friends at Fox Subaru right here in Auburn are participating in the Subaru Loves Pets campaign! What is that? Well, for every dog or cat that is adopted through Oct. 31, Fox Subaru will make a donation to our shelter. I think that's very exciting, and I think all of our good Citizen readers need to come here to check out our cats and kittens and give one or two of them a new home! Please consider it, and doing so will help my shelter home in several different ways. Unfortunately, I can't be part of the campaign, but I can cheer you on. Thank you and much love and many licks, Tiny and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
