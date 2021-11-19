Finger Lakes SPCA: Young pit bull Gyro ready for holiday snuggles

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Gyro.

AGE: 1 year old

BREED: Pit bull

COMMENTS: As with many of our shelter residents, Gyro didn't have the best of beginnings. Well, it's all uphill from here, Gyro!

Gyro has been with us for approximately one month. It's been a busy time for him. He has recently completed the shelter spa treatment. He has been tested for heartworm disease, and luckily he is negative. He is now up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), he's been treated for whatever parasites he had, and he is now neutered and microchipped. He's good to go!

Gyro is an amazing boy. He is very friendly and looks for attention (and treats) when staff, volunteers and visitors pass by his kennel. He's very smart and learns quickly. And he is incredibly handsome. It's hard not to notice him. He has a perfect heart-shaped nose!

Everything about Gyro is superlative. Please stop by to check him out!

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. I have chosen Noah to be my BFF. Why? He just seems a little insecure and maybe a little frightened. We figure he was abandoned on a country road, and I'm sure that scared him witless. That's OK, Noah. I love you and everyone here loves you, so we will make it better. That's a promise! Noah would like someone to spend time with him! If you have some free time, stop by, offer him a treat and talk with him.

Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world, where would that be?

A. I'm not sure what you will think of this idea, but if I could visit anyplace in the world, I would like to go to New York City — aka the Big Apple! Why, you might ask? Well, I understand that at this time of year the city is full of beautiful lights, music and lots of fun things to do. I'm hoping I can talk my new family into a quick trip there. If not, I will be happy snuggling up on the sofa with them or relaxing under the Christmas tree.

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. Well, one of my shelter people describes me as a "love bug"! I kind of like the sound of that. I am a very friendly, happy and loving pup! One of my shelter people calls me her "Gyro-copter"! Uh, I'm not sure I like the idea of being airborne, but that's OK. She loves me and I can be her "Gyro-copter"!

Q. Is there something special you would like our readers to know about you?

A. Well, there are a lot of special things about me. I am a very friendly guy and I love people and attention. I am also very smart. I already know how to sit and stay. A treat usually helps me get there! I believe I would excel at obedience training, so I hope that my new family will seriously consider that for me. Let me close this answer by saying that all shelter dogs and cats are special and we get tired of waiting for our new families to find us. My good friends Azalea, Bear and Athena are awesome and need new homes, too. When you stop to see me, please check them out. If one of them is more to your liking, I will be very happy.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. The only job I am interested in is being an awesome family member. I don't think that requires a job description.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. Well, I would like to dispel a myth that many of our good friends believe is fact. Pit bulls do not — repeat, do not — have locking jaws. Our jaws are the same as any other dog. I'm not sure how this false information got started, but I wish our good readers and other people would let go of this once and for all. Thank you for doing that.

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! My good shelter people are planning a fun event called Photos With Santa Paws! That doesn't need much explaining. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Dickman Farms Greenhouses and Garden Center. That's tomorrow! You can check out more information on our website, flspcaofcny.org, or on our Facebook page. I'm not sure if I'll make it, but I hope you all do! Thank you and much love and many licks! Gyro and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

