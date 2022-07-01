Finger Lakes SPCA: Young pit bull Noah hopes family provides his Ark

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Noah.

AGE: 2-3 years old

BREED: Pit bull

COMMENTS: Like many of our canine residents, Noah found his way to the shelter via the Throop dog control officer. Unfortunately, no one came to claim this stunning boy, and he is still waiting for his new family to find him and take him home.

As you can tell, Noah is a very handsome guy. Besides his good looks, he is also very smart and learns quickly. Along with our other pups, Noah is attending the "Sara Academy." Our trainer-in-chief works with each of our dogs, teaching them good manners, commands and a variety of other things that will make them awesome family companions. Sara will be pleased to provide a free pre-adoption consultation for Noah's new family and should they so choose, one half-price training session.

Noah is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and on monthly preventives, and is neutered and microchipped. Noah is available for adoption right now!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: OK, OK! I'm supposed to tell you that Sara is my BFF. Well, she sort of is — but she is my second BFF. My first BFF is Mr. K. I'm not going to tell you his full name because I'm worried that someone will steal him from me and that will make me very unhappy. Mr. K is very kind to me, he takes me for walks, plays with me in the yard and just makes me happy. Yes, Mr. K is my BFF. He knows who he is and I hope he's reading this. Sorry Sara.

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: I have sort of outgrown the toy stage. However, what I do love are those bones that my shelter people buy and fill with cheese or peanut butter. They are the best!

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: You know, like all of the other canines in here I was abandoned, picked up by the dog control officer, brought here and no one ever came looking for me. I mean, how does that happen? We all ask ourselves that question. How does anyone with a heart do that?

Q: What characteristics are you hoping to find in your new family?

A: How about loyalty, for starters. Yes, if you have a dog, be loyal to him or her. Next, patience is a good thing. When we get adopted, you are taking us from an environment that we have known for months and putting us in a strange one. It will take us a while to call it home. And finally, love. A beautiful four-letter word! Those three characteristics: loyalty, love and patience. We all need them in our new family members.

Q: How would you describe yourself?

A: So, first things first, please. Check out my picture. Would you not agree that I am incredibly handsome? Yes, I thought you would — BOL! I am also very intelligent and learn quickly. Just ask Sara — she will tell you. I am lucky to be one of Sara's students. She has taught me so much and we are both hoping that my training has made me an ideal candidate for adoption. Sara will be happy to talk with you. What are you waiting for, good people? Come to check me out!

Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A: Please see next question. Thank you.

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do! One of my shelter peeps named me Noah. She thought the name suited me. But let me give you some information on my name. The name Noah is believed to come from the Hebrew "Noach," which means "rest. It is also the name of a prominent biblical figure in the Old Testament's book of Genesis. Yes, you guessed it. Noah of Noah's Ark. And, I would have loved to have met that Noah!

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I certainly do. On behalf of all of my shelter canine buddies (and feline buddies too), please, good Citizen readers, don't do the fireworks thing this upcoming Fourth of July holiday. We are scared by the noise and so frightened that we might run away and get lost — or worse. Please keep your pups safe and inside. And please don't forget the humans who also suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and will be affected by the loud noises. My shelter friends and I thank you for doing this. Much love and many licks. Noah and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0