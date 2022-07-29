Finger Lakes SPCA: Young pit bull Piper still waiting for a new home

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Piper.

AGE: 1-2 years

BREED: Pit bull, and beautiful

COMMENTS: Our amazing Piper has asked us to run her last interview again. She is despairing of ever going home, so we are putting her out there again. We, and Piper, are hoping that her new family will be reading her interview and decide that they must have her as part of their family.

Piper has been in the shelter for several months. She arrived courtesy of the dog control officer and she was bordering on being emaciated. She has recovered very nicely and is putting a lot of effort into preparing herself for adoption.

Piper has been working with our trainer, Sara. She has made amazing progress. She is very smart and learns quickly, although occasionally she needs a reminder. She is stunning to look at and has the most beautiful coat — silver over brindle! And she will tell you that she is very cute! She has an amazing smile.

Piper is fully vaccinated (distemper, rabies, kennel cough). She has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and is on monthly preventives. She is spayed and microchipped. Her bags are packed. She's waiting for her new family to find her!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: So, Athena and I are in a big tug of war over who will be the lucky dog to get the most coveted BFF ever. I think you know who I'm talking about. That would be my Sara, my trainer. Yes, I am calling her mine. Athena can't have her!

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: I have this red Kong toy that I really like. My shelter people put peanut butter in it and it keeps me busy for hours. When I finish the treat I stand by my kennel door with the empty Kong in my mouth hoping someone will see me and fill it up again. Sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn't.

Motorcycle ride to support Auburn pet shelter Motorcycles will rev up for rescue animals once again Sunday, July 31, when the 17th annual Hogs for Dogs takes place.

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: I'll be brief. I was abandoned on a lonely country road. Luckily, my good friend the dog control officer found me and brought me here. I believe the outcome would have been dire if he didn't show up.

Q: What has been your best experience?

A: My absolutely best experience has been meeting my trainer. She is teaching me (and my other canine friends) so much! She doesn't let me get away with any naughty behaviors. She is setting me up and helping me get ready for my new family and just like with Athena, she will be more than happy to do a free consultation before they take me home. Come on good people, come and check me out!

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: One of my shelter peeps calls me the Goddess of Cute! I think that is a very accurate description by the way. I want to work at being cute. I'm not sure about compensation, but I don't care about that. And, I would like to teach the other dogs in here about being cute. I wonder if dogs can train dogs? I'll ask Sara — she'll know. She knows everything!

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: I recently learned that Vermont is the most dog-friendly state in the United States! And check this out: The highlight is a place called Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. Dog Mountain is a 150-acre farm that has been transformed into a doggy playground. There is even a dog chapel there. Yes! My new family and I will visit Dog Mountain!

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do, and you may have heard this before. According to the American Temperament Test Society, pit bulls pass their temperament tests, which are conducted by a trained handler, 87% of the time. That ranks us as 4th best of the 122 breeds tested. In simple terms, we are one of the most affectionate and least aggressive dogs. I hope you are impressed!

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! OK, good Citizen readers. This is the weekend we have been waiting for! My shelter people have been working on the 17th anniversary Hogs for Dogs charity motorcycle ride for months, and it's finally here. Sign up for the ride beginning at 10 a.m., kickstands up at 11:45 a.m. and return to Tinkers by 2 p.m. for an awesome party. That means food, music by Thirteen Curves, raffles, 50/50 and everything else. I was told I couldn't go, but that's OK. I will hear the bikes take off and that will be good enough for me. Thank you for supporting our event! Much love, many licks and huge hugs. Piper and friends.