Finger Lakes SPCA: Young pit bull Piper training for her new home

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Piper.

AGE: 1-2 years

BREED: Pit bull, and beautiful

COMMENTS: Piper has been in the shelter for several months. She arrived courtesy of the dog control officer, and she was bordering on being emaciated. She has recovered very nicely and is putting a lot of effort in preparing herself for adoption.

Piper has been working with our trainer, Sara. She has made amazing progress. She is very smart and learns quickly, although occasionally she needs a reminder. She is stunning to look at and has the most beautiful coat — silver over brindle! And she will tell you that she is very cute! She has an amazing smile.

Piper is fully vaccinated (distemper, rabies, kennel cough). She has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and is on monthly preventives. She is spayed and microchipped. Her bags are packed. She's waiting for her new family to find her!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: So, Athena and I are in a big tug of war over who will be the lucky dog to get the most coveted BFF ever. I think you know who I'm talking about. That would be my Sara, my trainer. Yes, I am calling her mine. Athena can't have her!

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: I have this red Kong toy that I really like. My shelter people put peanut butter in it and it keeps me busy for hours. When I finish the treat I stand by my kennel door with the empty Kong in my mouth hoping someone will see me and fill it up again. Sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn't.

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: I'll be brief. I was abandoned on a lonely country road. Luckily, my good friend the dog control officer found me and brought me here. I believe the outcome would have been dire if he didn't show up.

Q: What has been your best experience?

A: My absolutely best experience has been meeting my trainer. She is teaching me (and my other canine friends) so much! She doesn't let me get away with any naughty behaviors. She is setting me up and helping me get ready for my new family and just like with Athena, she will be more than happy to do a free consultation before they take me home. Come on good people, come and check me out!

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: One of my shelter peeps calls me the Goddess of Cute! I think that is a very accurate description by the way. I want to work at being cute. I'm not sure about compensation, but I don't care about that. And, I would like to teach the other dogs in here about being cute. I wonder if dogs can train dogs? I'll ask Sara — she'll know.

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: I recently learned that Vermont is the most dog-friendly state in the United States! And check this out: The highlight is a place called Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. Dog Mountain is a 150-acre farm that has been transformed into a doggy playground. There is even a dog chapel there. Yes! My new family and I will visit Dog Mountain!

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do, and you may have heard this before. According to the American Temperament Test Society, pit bulls pass their temperament tests, which are conducted by a trained handler, 87% of the time. That ranks us as 4th best of the 122 breeds tested. In simple terms, we are one of the most affectionate and least aggressive dogs. I hope you are impressed!

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! My shelter friends and I want to remind you that flea and tick season is here. Please provide your fur-friends with veterinary-approved medications to repel insects. Flea bites can cause terrible itching and skin problems, and tick bites can cause a variety of diseases. I can't pronounce most of them, let alone spell them, so you can just Google it. Thank you for doing these simple things to keep your canine and feline buddies healthy and happy. Much love and many licks, Piper and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

