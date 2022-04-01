Finger Lakes SPCA: Young pit bull Piper will be less rowdy with training

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Piper.

BREED: Pit bull mix, brindle

AGE: Less than 1 year old

COMMENTS: Piper has been with us for a few months. She arrived as a stray from the dog control officer last fall. Her appearance led us to believe that she had been wandering for a while. She has more than recovered and is doing very well.

Piper is a very sweet little girl. She is in need of training and we are doing the best we can for her. Life in a kennel isn't great.

Piper is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough) and has been treated for fleas/parasites. She is negative for heartworm disease and is on monthly preventives. Finally, Piper has been spayed.

If interested in Piper, please call the shelter at (315) 253-5841 to make an appointment to meet her.

Q. Do you have a best friend?

A. I do! My BFF is Toby, and my canine colleagues and I have made today National Toby Day! Toby is a very special little man and he has a few veterinary issues that we are dealing with. Toby is a senior dachshund. He has been here far too long and my people are trying to find him a foster home. If you think you might be interested in meeting my Toby, please stop by to talk with my shelter peeps. They will be very happy to give you more information. Oh, while you're here, check me out too!

Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A. My Toby is not feeling so hot right now, but as soon as he's better I think we might like to take a trip to Toby's land of origin. That would be Germany! Dachshunds were bred in Germany to be hunting dogs and more specifically to flush out badgers. Well, I'm making this interview about my Toby, aren't I? That's OK. I love him.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. Sort of. When we pit bulls are born we have wrinkled foreheads. However, we don't keep the wrinkles forever, and our foreheads smooth out as we grow. To date, science hasn't been able to explain this phenomenon. How's that for an interesting fact?

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. Well, I am very pretty. My people tell me that all the time. I am also very smart and learn very quickly. Because I didn't have much in the way of training as a very young puppy, I don't have a good grip on what you might call impulse control. That means I just let it all hang out. I need obedience training and a family that will make sure I get it. Is that you?

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. I think I would like to become an emotional support pup! Once I get my basic training behind me, I might like to focus on whatever training is available so that I can help people. Believe it or not, I can be very quiet in my kennel. My people are always amazed about that. When my person needs me I will be quiet, snuggle up, give them a few licks and make it all better. I will work for a few treats and a long walk every day.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. You know, my shelter people are putting a lot of emphasis on training. I assisted in the research on who is the most famous dog trainer of all time and we found that Mr. Cesar Milan is considered to be the man! So I would love to meet Mr. Milan, and perhaps he would consider taking me on as a student! That would be awesome.

Q. Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?

A. We do! Please, good Citizen readers, listen up! When you bring a new puppy or adult dog into your home, the first responsibility you have is to provide training — for both the newbie and yourself! We are sure you have heard that dog trainers don't train the dog — they train the owner. Please do it for the sake and future of your fur-friends. They will thank you and so do we. Much love and many licks, Piper, Toby and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

