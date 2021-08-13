Finger Lakes SPCA: Young pit bull terrier Bella is a beautiful brindle

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bella.
AGE: 1 year old
BREED: Pit bull terrier
COMMENTS: Bella the beautiful came to the shelter when her former residence was about to be condemned. She arrived with a number of other canine and feline "refugees," and we have been working to find all of them new homes ever since.
There's not too much to say about Bella other than she is the best and sweetest dog. She loves people and loves attention. She loves being in the play yard, and she and her BFF Athena run and play like crazy. They have so much fun that it's difficult to get them back into the shelter for breakfast.
Bella is a quick study and she would benefit so much from at least a basic obedience course. Staff can provide recommendations for training opportunities.
Bella has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and is on monthly preventives. She is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), she has been treated for parasites and she is now spayed and microchipped. She would love the opportunity to visit with you!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. That would be Athena! Athena and I go way back — we have been BFFs for a long time. As a matter of fact, we lived together before we came here to our shelter home. She is a very nice girl, full of fun and energy, and we play for hours every morning in the play yard. If I am not to your liking, please check out Athena. But, you need to know that she is strictly a no-feline kind of girl. No cats for her. Other than that, she is total perfection!
Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?
A. Unless I'm going where the temperatures are sub-freezing, I'm staying put in my nice air-conditioned kennel! Are these what people refer to as the "dog days of summer"? The "dog days of summer" are between July 3 and Aug. 11, so they should be ending very soon. I could go into the scientific reasons for the term, but you can look that up on Wikipedia. It's actually very interesting.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do, and I love to share this fact with anyone who will listen! According to the American Temperament Test Society, pit bulls (that would be me) pass their temperament tests — conducted by a trained handler — 87% of the time. That ranks us as fourth best of 122 breeds tested, meaning that we are one of the most affectionate and least aggressive dogs. There! I said it. So, when you come to visit with me and Athena, please keep that little factoid in mind.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. First and foremost, I am incredibly beautiful! While my other BFF does an awesome job with picture taking, it's difficult to capture just how amazing I am. I am a beautiful brindle color, which will work with most interior decorating schemes — BOL! (You know, barking out loud!) My shelter peeps also say that I am very sweet and very smart, and they compare me to a sponge. I think that means that I can soak up all kinds of information and training. I just need the opportunity, which I hope my new family will give me. I would love to meet some new folks, so please come by to say hello, get acquainted and consider giving me a second chance. I really need one.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I would like to be the mascot to a dog trainer. You know, sort of like Daddy was to Mr. Cesar Milan. I'm not sure if that would be a paid position, but I could try it out for a while and if it wasn't to my liking, I could move on. I don't have a second choice in mind, but I'll come up with something.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. I would like to meet Brian Kilcommons! I know, you have probably never heard of him, correct? Well, Mr. Kilcommons is a very famous dog trainer, and I wouldn't mind being his student (or his mascot — please see previous question). He believes that saying "no" to a dog is a useless venture because, in fact, it means nothing to a dog. Well, he has all kinds of other great advice. But, because I am a firm believer that all dogs should receive some training, he is my choice!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! Last week, Spiffy told you about the August cat adoption special my shelter is having. Please check that out. Then, and this is very important, my shelter people and the good people at the Cayuga County Health Department are hosting a free rabies clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. No registration is needed, just show up — with your mask, please! If you need more info, please call the shelter at (315) 253-5841. Thank you! Love and many licks, Bella and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.