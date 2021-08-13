Finger Lakes SPCA: Young pit bull terrier Bella is a beautiful brindle

Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A. Unless I'm going where the temperatures are sub-freezing, I'm staying put in my nice air-conditioned kennel! Are these what people refer to as the "dog days of summer"? The "dog days of summer" are between July 3 and Aug. 11, so they should be ending very soon. I could go into the scientific reasons for the term, but you can look that up on Wikipedia. It's actually very interesting.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do, and I love to share this fact with anyone who will listen! According to the American Temperament Test Society, pit bulls (that would be me) pass their temperament tests — conducted by a trained handler — 87% of the time. That ranks us as fourth best of 122 breeds tested, meaning that we are one of the most affectionate and least aggressive dogs. There! I said it. So, when you come to visit with me and Athena, please keep that little factoid in mind.

Q. How would you describe yourself?