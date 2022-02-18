Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Pom mix Gizmo ready to be shown off

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Gizmo.

AGE: 2-3 years old

BREED: Pomeranian mix

COMMENTS: Gizmo, aka Gizzy, has been at the shelter for a while. We are just now able to show this little guy who is in need of a new home and a new life!

Gizzy is a big boy in a little body. He works hard at getting our attention every time we walk by his kennel. His antics always work. He's way too cute for anyone to just walk on by.

Gizzy is ready to pack his bags and leave any time. He is completely up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), he is negative for heartworm and on monthly preventives, and he is neutered and microchipped.

Stop by to check out this handsome little guy!

Q. Do you have a best friend?

A. I do, but she doesn't know it yet. My BFF is that completely awesome girl Athena. She is so sweet, so nice and so wonderful. We just can't understand why she has not been adopted yet. I love her and I want her to go home. I would gladly give up my place in the adoption line so that she could go home. Please, good people, come to visit with Athena. Consider taking her home.

Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A. I believe I would like to travel back to my roots! Part of me (the Pomeranian part) hails from the Pomerania region in northwest Poland and northeast Germany in central Europe. I think that might be a fairly large area to cover, but if I get started right now I might cover all of it. Hoping my new family is into travel and faraway places.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I have a couple for you! Did you know that Mozart dedicated an aria to Pimperi, who was his beloved Pomeranian? And Michelangelo had a Pomeranian by his side as he painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel! My breed hung out with some pretty awesome folks, I would say!

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. For starters, I am very cute. Check me out! I'm little. I'm feisty. I'm smart. My breed is known for being curious, energetic and bold, and all of those adjectives fit me perfectly. I am playful and I love to be the center of attention. I love people, but you know what? I think I might prefer a home with older children. Littles sometimes scare me. So, am I your perfect pup or what?

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Did you know that we Poms are frequently employed as "hearing assistance" dogs? This is true. If I really, really needed to be employed, I would look for a position as a hearing assistance pup. I'm sure that would be a very fulfilling career. However, I also might enjoy being a couch potato! BOL! (Barking out loud!)

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. You have heard of Queen Victoria, correct? Well, she is perhaps one of the most famous royals who not only loved and owned Poms, but also played a huge role in our development. Some folks think she was pretty stuffy, but I think she was cool and I would have loved to have met Queen Victoria.

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! Not really advice, but asking for help. We pups really need help getting our exercise every day. Exercise helps us work off excess energy, helps us keep in shape and makes us all-around better pups. My fellow canines and I are looking for volunteers to take us for walks or exercise us in the play yard. I'm a little, but my most of my shelter buddies are "bigs" — so if you are interested in helping us, you need to be able to handle big dogs. Please think about it — we need you! Please stay warm! Much love and many licks. Gizzy and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

