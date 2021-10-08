Finger Lakes SPCA: Young poodle mix Midnight recommends Skaneateles pet walk

A. Look at my picture and you can clearly see that I am very handsome — yes? Yes! Now that we have settled that, I want you to know that I was not treated very well in my previous life. I am over being sad about that, but I am still a little insecure. I was not socialized and did not have a very great puppy-hood. My shelter people are so kind to me and they are making me feel loved and wanted, so I hope my new family will do the same. Oh, and did I mention that I am very smart! So some training would be awesome. OK, I'm done.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Not to sound big-headed, but we poodles are among the smartest dog breeds. Our intelligence and eagerness to please make us great service dogs. I have recently learned that poodles can be employed as guide dogs, assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities and therapy dogs. However, I hope I don't have to earn a living and that my new family will spoil me beyond words.

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?