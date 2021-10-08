Finger Lakes SPCA: Young poodle mix Midnight recommends Skaneateles pet walk

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Midnight.
BREED: Labradoodle/standard poodle mix
AGE: 1 year old
COMMENTS: Midnight has been with us for a very short time, but so far it's been a whirlwind for him. Within a few days of arriving, Midnight received all of his vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), was tested for heartworm disease and was neutered. He is the sweetest dog ever and even though he didn't get all the attention he deserved as a puppy, he has surpassed every expectation we had of him. As you can see from his picture, he gets to spend time in the front office — just hanging out. He is very friendly with staff, visitors and volunteers. He loves to go into the play yard and run like crazy. He has a lot of energy! And he learns quickly.
Midnight is looking for a family that will treat him like the treasure he is. He needs daily walks, and brushing and periodic grooming is an absolute requirement for Midnight. At least basic obedience training would be an excellent beginning to Midnight's new life.
Please stop by to check out this totally awesome boy and consider giving him the second chance he so deserves.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Well, if a guy can have more than one BFF, I would say that Reese and Eddie are mine! Reese lives in the condo next to mine and Eddie lives in the condo next to Reese, and we came here at the same time. Reese is a very nice beagle girl and Eddie is a fox terrier mix. They are also looking for new homes. If I am not to your liking, which I can't imagine, please come and check them out and tell them I sent you! They want to go home too.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Most people think that we poodles originated in France. Wrong! We originated in Germany. However, we are the national dog of France. Well, never mind. We can talk about that some other time. To answer your question, I would like to make my first trip to Paris! Then, maybe Germany if time permits.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! Although we poodles are the national dog of France, our breed name comes from the German word "pudel," or "pudelin," which means "to splash in the water." The term "French poodle" is actually incorrect. In France, our breed is called "caniche," which is French for "duck dog." Do you have any idea how much research I had to do for this interview?
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. Look at my picture and you can clearly see that I am very handsome — yes? Yes! Now that we have settled that, I want you to know that I was not treated very well in my previous life. I am over being sad about that, but I am still a little insecure. I was not socialized and did not have a very great puppy-hood. My shelter people are so kind to me and they are making me feel loved and wanted, so I hope my new family will do the same. Oh, and did I mention that I am very smart! So some training would be awesome. OK, I'm done.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Not to sound big-headed, but we poodles are among the smartest dog breeds. Our intelligence and eagerness to please make us great service dogs. I have recently learned that poodles can be employed as guide dogs, assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities and therapy dogs. However, I hope I don't have to earn a living and that my new family will spoil me beyond words.
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do — and this is the last reminder we can give you. There will be this really fun event on Sunday — yes, the day after tomorrow, which is Oct. 10. It is the Howl-O-Ween Pet Walk and Parade and will be held at the Austin Park in Skaneateles. There is still time to register for the event, or you can register the day of. Please go to our Facebook page and our website (flspcaofcny.org) for all up-to-date details. This promises to be a really fun event, so don't miss it. Thank you for helping me and my canine and feline friends. Much love and many licks, Midnight and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.