Finger Lakes SPCA: Young pug Kingsley hopes you wear a mask

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Kingsley.

AGE: 1 1/2 years old

BREED: Pug mix

COMMENTS: Kingsley came to the shelter about two weeks ago. Unfortunately, his family didn't have the time to devote to him so he is looking for a new one that will make him the center of their lives. And Kingsley's life has been a whirlwind since he arrived. He has recently completed the shelter spa treatment. He is now up-to-date on his vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), he has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and on preventives, and he was recently neutered.

Kingsley is a very sweet little guy. He has been restricted to kennel rest because of his recent surgery, but he does appear anxious to get out and get some leash walks under his belt.

If you might be interested in meeting Kingsley, please fill out an adoption application, which is on our website, flspcaofcny.org. You can email (flspca_cny@yahoo.com) or fax ([315] 282-2387) it, or deliver it to the shelter at 41 York St. Once approved, an appointment will be set up for a meet-and-greet.

