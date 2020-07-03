Finger Lakes SPCA: Young pug Kingsley hopes you wear a mask

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Kingsley.
AGE: 1 1/2 years old
BREED: Pug mix
COMMENTS: Kingsley came to the shelter about two weeks ago. Unfortunately, his family didn't have the time to devote to him so he is looking for a new one that will make him the center of their lives. And Kingsley's life has been a whirlwind since he arrived. He has recently completed the shelter spa treatment. He is now up-to-date on his vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), he has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and on preventives, and he was recently neutered.
Kingsley is a very sweet little guy. He has been restricted to kennel rest because of his recent surgery, but he does appear anxious to get out and get some leash walks under his belt.
If you might be interested in meeting Kingsley, please fill out an adoption application, which is on our website, flspcaofcny.org. You can email (flspca_cny@yahoo.com) or fax ([315] 282-2387) it, or deliver it to the shelter at 41 York St. Once approved, an appointment will be set up for a meet-and-greet.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I have tried to make friends with this cute little Chihuahua girl named Baby. She's a little standoffish and appears to be a really sad little creature, but I think I might be making some progress with her. Also, my shelter people are letting her run and play in the yard and she is really digging that. I hope they will let us meet up in the yard sometime to get acquainted. She's really special!
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I like everything! That's a problem, but that is also a topic for a different interview. If I had to choose my very favorite I think I would pick those tasty Pup-peroni sticks. They are the best and I will do just about anything to get one! Yes, that's a hint.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I would like to be a veterinarian! We shelter canines and felines love vets! And, I would like to be a vet who specializes in doggy dentistry. See that tooth in my picture? I would fix things like that. Except for that tooth, I am just about perfect.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Well, the first pugs were brought to Europe from China in the 16th century. I might like to visit China but unless I can catch a slow boat going there, I might have to pass. Because of our short noses and other facial features, flying might not be the best mode of transportation for me. So perhaps a road trip to Watkins Glen might be in my future.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. My breed heritage is mostly pug and I fit the description almost perfectly. I am very sociable and gentle, and would make an excellent companion dog. I am also even-tempered and charming. On the downside, we read that sometimes pugs can be lazy. This, however, does not apply to me.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do, and this is very amusing! Did you know that a group of pugs is called a grumble? In Holland, the pug is called a "mopshond," which comes from the Dutch for "to grumble." Grumble, grumble, grumble. LOL!
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do, or I should say we do — my shelter buddies and me. All we have to say is that we would like everyone to be responsible and to please wear a mask. I know that you probably find this strange advice coming from a dog, but we want all of our good Citizen readers — and everyone else — to stay healthy. Wearing a mask is one way to do that. And, please also practice social distancing. My shelter people wear masks and do the social distance thing. Please pay attention and be safe and healthy. Thank you and much love and many licks, Kingsley and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
