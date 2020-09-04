Finger Lakes SPCA: Young pug mix Kingsley needs a royal companion

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Well, the first pugs were brought to Europe from China in the 16th century. I might like to visit China, but unless I can catch a slow boat going there, I might have to pass. Because of our short noses and other facial features, flying might not be the best mode of transportation for me. So, perhaps a road trip to Watkins Glen might be in my future.

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. My breed heritage is mostly pug, but I believe there is some Chihuahua in there. I am very sociable and gentle and would make an excellent companion dog. I am also even-tempered and charming. On the downside, we read that sometimes pugs can be lazy. This, however, does not apply to me.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do, and this is very amusing! Did you know that a group of pugs is called a Grumble? In Holland, the pug is called a "mopshond," which comes from the Dutch for "to grumble." Grumble, grumble, grumble. LOL!

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do, or I should say we do — my shelter buddies and me. All we have to say is that we would like everyone to be responsible and to please wear a mask. I know that you probably find this strange advice coming from a dog, but we want all of our good Citizen readers — and everyone else — to stay healthy. Wearing a mask is one way to do that. And please also practice social distancing. My shelter people wear masks and do the social distance thing. Please pay attention and be safe and healthy. Thank you and much love and many licks, Kingsley.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

