Finger Lakes SPCA: Young pug mix Kingsley needs a royal companion

AGE: 1.5-2 years old
BREED: Chug — Chihuahua-pug mix
COMMENTS: Kingsley came to the shelter a few months back. Unfortunately, his family didn't have the time to devote to him so he is looking for a new one that will make him the center of their lives. And Kingsley's life has been a whirlwind since he arrived. He has been through the Shelter Spa Treatment! He is now up-to-date on his vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), he has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and is on preventives, and he has been neutered.
Kingsley is a very sweet little guy. He loves his shelter people and visitors. He loves to run and play in the yard and he is also very good on a leash. He loves to go for walks. He tries very hard to keep his kennel neat and clean. With a few quick reminders, we believe that Kingsley will be completely house trained in no time at all.
If you might be interested in meeting Kingsley, please fill out an adoption application on our website, flspcaofcny.org. You can email (flspca_cny@yahoo.com) it, fax ([315] 282-2387) it or deliver it to the shelter at 41 York St. Once approved, an appointment will be set up for a meet-and-greet.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Last time we chatted, I was working on that cute little Chihuahua, Baby. I really wanted to be her BFF. Well, as fate would have it, Baby has been adopted and gone home. Then I was working on my next door neighbor, Kato. He and I don't have much in common, but I thought I could make it work. Well, again, as fate would have it, Kato has been adopted and is now home. So, what I'm trying to say is that I am the only dog in here and there are no BFF choices. I guess I could check out the cats, but I don't think they will be very interested in me. So I now need you to be my BFF! Come on down and check me out and let's see if we can work out some kind of arrangement. You won't be sorry, I promise!
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I like everything! That's a problem, but that is also a topic for a different interview. If I had to choose my very favorite, I think I would pick those tasty Pup-peroni sticks. They are the best and I will do just about anything to get one! Yes, that's a hint. But, please, only one or two at a time. I need to keep in shape!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I would like to be a veterinarian! We shelter canines and felines love our vets! And I would like to be a vet who specializes in doggy dentistry. See that tooth in my picture? I would fix things like that. Except for that tooth, I am just about perfect.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Well, the first pugs were brought to Europe from China in the 16th century. I might like to visit China, but unless I can catch a slow boat going there, I might have to pass. Because of our short noses and other facial features, flying might not be the best mode of transportation for me. So, perhaps a road trip to Watkins Glen might be in my future.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. My breed heritage is mostly pug, but I believe there is some Chihuahua in there. I am very sociable and gentle and would make an excellent companion dog. I am also even-tempered and charming. On the downside, we read that sometimes pugs can be lazy. This, however, does not apply to me.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do, and this is very amusing! Did you know that a group of pugs is called a Grumble? In Holland, the pug is called a "mopshond," which comes from the Dutch for "to grumble." Grumble, grumble, grumble. LOL!
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do, or I should say we do — my shelter buddies and me. All we have to say is that we would like everyone to be responsible and to please wear a mask. I know that you probably find this strange advice coming from a dog, but we want all of our good Citizen readers — and everyone else — to stay healthy. Wearing a mask is one way to do that. And please also practice social distancing. My shelter people wear masks and do the social distance thing. Please pay attention and be safe and healthy. Thank you and much love and many licks, Kingsley.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
