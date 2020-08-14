Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Roman has empirical facts on black cats

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Roman.
BREED: Domestic shorthair, black
AGE: Guessing 1 year old
COMMENTS: Roman came to the shelter as a stray kitten. He was accompanied by his litter mates. They were a part of the never-ending influx of litters of kittens that are either abandoned or born on the street and left to die. Roman got lucky. He's living the good life at the shelter, but it could be better. He could and should be in a home of his own.
Roman is a very nice boy. He spends a good deal of his time outside of his condo playing with his friends, climbing on cat trees, checking out the birds and squirrels and otherwise having a good time. He loves visitors and entertains them with his antics. He's a young boy, with a lot of kitten enthusiasm left in him.
Roman is fully prepared to go home. His vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough) are up to date. He is negative for FIV/FeLV, and he is neutered. His bags are packed! Somebody — please take Roman home!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I would not be a very good cat if I didn't tell you that my BFF is my shelter person who has made me pet of the week. Yes, I have been passed over many times, but she finally said, "Enough is enough! We need to get Roman out there and let people know what an awesome cat he is!" So thank you, shelter person — I think I love you. I think she loves me, too.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?
A. I already have my destination planned! I would love to go to the Nekobiyaka in Himeji, Japan! Nekobiyaka is an all-black cat cafe. The visitors are invited to pet (but not pick up) the residents of the cafe. Each of the identical-looking black cats wears a different bandana so they can each be identified, and to avoid any catastrophic mix-ups. I would love to visit this cafe, and perhaps I can talk my new family into a trip there.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Well, if I ever get to visit that cat cafe in Japan, if they have an opening for a bouncer I would like to apply for that. I would be a gentle bouncer. I would keep things running smoothly and be kind to both the resident cats and our visitors.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I am a really intense guy. I am, for the most part, orderly, and like to keep things neat. I try really hard to keep my little condo organized, and I have impeccable litter box habits. That's a must around here. I get along with most of the guys in here and try to be a peacemaker when the occasional spat breaks out. I really enjoy visitors, and I can put on a pretty good show for them. I'm hoping someone sees my picture and reads my little interview and decides they just can't live without me. That would make me very happy.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do. Unfortunately, our black coloring gives us "house panthers" a bad rap. However, we just might be getting the last laugh after all. The mutation that causes a cat's fur to be black is in the same genetic family as the genes known to give humans resistance to diseases like HIV. Some very smart scientists think the color of our coats may have less to do with camouflage and more to do with disease resistance. That's a mouthful of scientific facts, and I hope you found it interesting!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! I hear my shelter people talk about all of the abandoned kittens out there on the mean streets. I was once one of those, but I got lucky. They also talk about a possible solution — actually, the only solution — to the problem, and that is spaying and neutering. Please, good Citizen readers, spay and neuter your pets, and if you can find it in your heart, spay and neuter a stray. If you need help, please call our low-cost spay/neuter clinic at (315) 224-8893. My fellow felines and I will be very grateful. Thank you, and many licks and purrs, Roman and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!