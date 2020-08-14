Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Roman has empirical facts on black cats

Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A. I already have my destination planned! I would love to go to the Nekobiyaka in Himeji, Japan! Nekobiyaka is an all-black cat cafe. The visitors are invited to pet (but not pick up) the residents of the cafe. Each of the identical-looking black cats wears a different bandana so they can each be identified, and to avoid any catastrophic mix-ups. I would love to visit this cafe, and perhaps I can talk my new family into a trip there.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Well, if I ever get to visit that cat cafe in Japan, if they have an opening for a bouncer I would like to apply for that. I would be a gentle bouncer. I would keep things running smoothly and be kind to both the resident cats and our visitors.

Q. How would you describe yourself?