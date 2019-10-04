Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
This week, we spotlight Scout.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Let me put it this way. I think you better drop this question from your interview because we are all going to tell you that our beautiful Topanga is our BFF. Even if she really doesn't care for cats, we are here for her. Yes, Topanga is my BFF!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I think you need to drop this question, too! Basically, I think we felines might not be very employable. I mean, we can look cute, we can cuddle, we can do the zoomies around the house and we can do a whole lot of other things that don't really merit a sniff of catnip, let alone a paycheck. I just want to be a cat that someone adores. That's job enough for me.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. Speaking of a sniff of catnip, that is my all-time favorite. It is saved for special occasions, but sometimes one of my shelter people sneaks a little in for me. I love it!
Q. What has been your best experience?
A. My best experience hasn't happened yet. It will happen when my new family finds me and takes me home. I'm thinking that I would love to be home for the holidays. I'm practicing a couple of poses. I have a cute pose and a sad pose, which I will use when visitors come to check us out. I really don't want to spend another new year here.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. So, let me start by saying that I love veterinarians! They work hard to keep us happy and healthy. Having said that, I would have loved to meet Dr. Louis Camuti. He was the first veterinarian to devote his entire practice to cats! He began specializing in cats around 1932. At that time, veterinarians did not spend much time providing services to cats. We are so happy that has changed — thanks, in part, to Dr. Camuti! Yes, I would have loved to meet him.
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world, where would that be?
A. I believe I would like to visit our nation's capital, Washington, D.C.! Why, you might ask? Well, for one thing, it would provide the best entertainment ever — you know, like going to the circus. I would never be bored. Is that being too political? Well, I didn't say how I really feel.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! Did you know that when a cat eats catnip, it acts as a sedative. But when we smell it, it causes us to go a little crazy. I read on the internet that some scientists think it mimics feline pheromones and triggers something called "happy" receptors in our brains. This is a fact!
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do! My shelter buddies and I would like to remind all of our good Citizen readers about our upcoming event. It is called Howl-o-Ween and it will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 6, at Austin Park in Skaneateles. There will be lots of fun things to do, people to meet, some demos and a nice walk through the village. Please go to our website, flspcaofcny.org, if you would like to be a vendor, participant or sponsor! I won't be there, but I think that some of my canine friends will be there showing off. Thank you and love, Scout and friends.