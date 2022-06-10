Finger Lakes SPCA: Young shepherd mix Rex still training for new home

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Rex.

AGE: 2 years old

BREED: German shepherd-pit bull mix

COMMENTS: Our totally amazing Rex has asked us to publish his last interview. He's just not understanding why people are not knocking down the doors to adopt him. Good question! He is a totally wonderful dog, smart, energetic, loving and all kinds of superlatives! So, we are going to make Rex happy, and here is his last interview.

But here is a brief update. Rex has been spending quality time with our awesome trainer, Sara. He has learned so much and we are so proud of him. Sara would be enormously pleased to share information on Rex, and if you are the lucky person to adopt him she will provide a pre-adoption consultation and offer half-price training sessions! We, of course, recommend that training be continued after adoption to ensure the best possible outcome for both Rex and his new family. He is an incredibly sweet and smart young man and he deserves the very best — as do all of our shelter dogs and cats!

Here is Rex's last interview.

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: My BFF is Athena. She is everyone's BFF. She is the nicest, smartest, most wonderful girl in the world. You have interviewed her before and she has told you her story. I'm not sure why one of your readers hasn't run right down here to grab her. She's waiting!

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: My shelter people buy us these amazing bones and fill them with peanut butter or cheese or something really yummy! While not technically a toy, they keep me happy and busy for hours and hours. They are my favorite!

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: I won't get into specifics. That wouldn't be a good idea. But I didn't have what you would call a great living environment in my previous life. While kennel life isn't optimum (great word!) it sure beats where I was.

Q: What has been your best experience?

A: It hasn't happened yet. My best experience will happen when my new family finds me and takes me to my forever home. I hope that's soon.

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: I believe I would like to be a therapy dog. However, I would want to be a therapy dog for other dogs! You know, we canines occasionally need emotional support for a variety of reasons. I have been there and I know from experience. So, if I can help one of my own, I want to do that. I wonder if cats need therapy dogs? No, don't think so! BOL! (Barking out loud!)

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: Since part of my heritage is German shepherd, I think you might find this interesting. So, in the U.S. we call German shepherds by that name. However, we haven't always called them that. After World War I many countries avoided anything German, so in 1917, the American Kennel Club began calling them shepherd dogs. This also happened in Europe, where they became known as Alsatian wolf dogs. Many years later, both Americans and Europeans restored the original name, and now the breed's official name is German shepherd. That was lengthy, but worth reading.

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: One of my canine buddies may have covered this topic before, but it's worth repeating. With the onset of the mosquito season, if it ever stops snowing, one thing that our good Citizen readers must do is ensure that their pups are on monthly heartworm preventives. My shelter people advocate year-round heartworm preventives. If you don't do that, then a visit to your friendly family veterinarian is in order for a heartworm test prior to beginning the preventives. Heartworm disease treatment would not be pleasant for your dog, and has a lengthy recuperation period. We thank you for doing that. Many thanks and much love. Rex and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

