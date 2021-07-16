Finger Lakes SPCA: Young shiba inu mix Bear is ready to go viral

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. As I mentioned, my breed was originally bred for hunting. While that does not appeal to me, I might want to become a search-and-rescue pup. Doing that kind of work would give me a great sense of satisfaction since I would be helping people and even other dogs. However, at the moment, I'm quite happy being unemployed. But thanks for asking.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. There is a famous shiba inu who has his own Instagram. His name is Maru Taro, and he has 2.6 million followers! I checked him out. He is handsome and witty, so he could give me some competition. But I would still like to meet him. Maybe my new family could hook me up with him on Instagram!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. Yes, I do! Our 16th anniversary Hogs for Dogs ride is one week from Sunday. Tickets are available right here at my shelter! If you hurry right down here and buy your tickets on or before Sunday, July 18, you will save five dollars. Then you can buy raffle tickets with your savings! We will ride — rain or shine! Thank you for supporting our Hogs for Dogs! Love and licks, Bear and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

