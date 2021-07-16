Finger Lakes SPCA: Young shiba inu mix Bear is ready to go viral

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bear.
AGE: 2 years old
BREED: Shiba inu mix
COMMENTS: Handsome Bear has been with us for a short time. He is the nicest boy, and so deserving of a new home.
Bear spent most of his life living in a small crate. His kennel is a palace compared to his former living conditions. He is full of energy and loves to run it off. He needs a lot of exercise, and would be an incredible running partner for a dedicated jogger. He does enjoy his downtime, but is always ready to get up and go again! We would recommend obedience training for Bear and his new family.
Bear has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and is on monthly preventives. He has been fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), neutered and microchipped. Please stop by to check him out.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Well, you wouldn't believe it! I just picked my sweet girlfriend, Azalea, to be my BFF and she got to go home on Wednesday! I am so happy for her! You remember Azalea, right? She was here last week — she looked scared, and like she was going to pounce right out of her picture. Nothing could have been further from the truth. Azalea was being Azalea! So, anyway, I have made beautiful Bella my BFF. She is a very nice girl dog, and she needs to go home, too!
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Well, as you have been told, part of me originated in Japan! I was bred to be a hunting dog and I still have some of those traits in me, even though I am far away from my origins. I believe that a brief stopover in Japan on my way to another exotic destination would be quite satisfying, so that's where I would like to visit.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. Sort of. Shiba inus are currently one of the most popular companion dogs in Japan, and we have been declared a national treasure of the country. Many shiba inus have become Instagram and YouTube sensations. I'm thinking that if I do get to go to Japan I might look into starting my own YouTube. Being a sensation appeals to me. Well, I am sensational anyway!
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. Why don't I tell you how Wikipedia describes me! They say I am alert and agile. That's just for starters. So, do you see the glasses and bow tie I have on? My shelter people think they make me look very intelligent and studious — which I am. I am a quick learner and would love to show my new family just how smart I am by enrolling in obedience training. Finally, I am very cute and snuggly. I could go on, but don't want to bore you.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. As I mentioned, my breed was originally bred for hunting. While that does not appeal to me, I might want to become a search-and-rescue pup. Doing that kind of work would give me a great sense of satisfaction since I would be helping people and even other dogs. However, at the moment, I'm quite happy being unemployed. But thanks for asking.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. There is a famous shiba inu who has his own Instagram. His name is Maru Taro, and he has 2.6 million followers! I checked him out. He is handsome and witty, so he could give me some competition. But I would still like to meet him. Maybe my new family could hook me up with him on Instagram!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. Yes, I do! Our 16th anniversary Hogs for Dogs ride is one week from Sunday. Tickets are available right here at my shelter! If you hurry right down here and buy your tickets on or before Sunday, July 18, you will save five dollars. Then you can buy raffle tickets with your savings! We will ride — rain or shine! Thank you for supporting our Hogs for Dogs! Love and licks, Bear and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.