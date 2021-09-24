Finger Lakes SPCA: Young Shiba Inu mix Bear ready to become an internet sensation

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bear.

BREED: Shiba Inu mix

AGE: 2 years old

COMMENTS: Bear has been in the shelter far too long. He has asked us to run his last interview again. He is providing some new information, and he's hoping that his new family will read about him and come to meet him and take him home.

Bear spent most of his life living in a small crate. His kennel is a palace compared to his former living conditions. He is full of energy and loves to run it off. He needs a lot of exercise and would be an incredible running partner for a dedicated jogger. He does enjoy his downtime, but is always ready to get up and go again! We would recommend obedience training for Bear and his new family.

Bear has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and is on monthly preventives. He has been fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), and he is now neutered and microchipped. Please stop by to check him out.

Q. Who is your best friend?