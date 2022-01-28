Finger Lakes SPCA: Young shiba inu mix can't 'Bear' being unadopted much longer

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bear.

AGE: 2 1/2 years old

BREED: Shiba inu mix

COMMENTS: Bear has been in the shelter far too long. He has asked us to run his last interview again. He is providing some new information, and he's hoping that his new family will read about him and come to meet him and take him home.

Bear spent most of his life living in a small crate. His kennel is a palace compared to his former living conditions. He is full of energy and loves to run it off. He needs a lot of exercise and would be an incredible running partner for a dedicated jogger. He does enjoy his downtime, but is always ready to get up and go again! We would recommend obedience training for Bear and his new family.

Bear has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and is on monthly preventives. He has been fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), neutered and microchipped. Please stop by to check him out.

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. There is no doubt about it! Athena is my BFF. She and I have something significant in common. We have been here at the shelter the longest of any of the other pups. My shelter peeps think I might be a little depressed because of that. Anyway, I have chatted with Athena and we have agreed that when we get to go home, we will continue to be each other's BFF — at least in spirit. I hope our new families are reading this. What are you waiting for?

Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A. Well, as you have been told, part of me originated in Japan! I was bred to be a hunting dog, and I still have some of those traits in me even though I am far away from my origins. I believe that a brief stopover in Japan on my way to another exotic destination would be quite satisfying, so that's where I would like to visit.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. Sort of. Shiba inus are currently one of the most popular companion dogs in Japan, and we have been declared a national treasure of the country. Many shiba inus have become Instagram and YouTube sensations. I'm thinking that if I do get to go to Japan, I might look into starting my own YouTube. Being a sensation appeals to me. Well, I am sensational anyway!

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. Why don't I tell you how Wikipedia describes me! It says that I am alert and agile. That's just for starters. My shelter people think I am very intelligent — which I am. I am a quick learner and would love to show my new family just how smart I am by enrolling in obedience training. Finally, I am very cute and snuggly. You really need to check out my picture. I could go on, but don't want to bore you.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. As I mentioned, my breed was originally bred for hunting. While that does not appeal to me, I might want to become a search-and-rescue pup. Doing that kind of work would give me a great sense of satisfaction since I would be helping people and even other dogs. However, at the moment, I'm quite happy being unemployed. But thanks for asking.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. There is a famous shiba inu who has his own Instagram. His name is Maru Taro, and he has 2.6 million followers! I checked him out. He is handsome and witty, so he could give me some competition. But, I would still like to meet him. Maybe my new family could hook me up with him on Instagram!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. Yes, I do! While I don't want to sound like a broken record, I will repeat the following. Please, good friends, bring your pets — dogs and cats — inside on these terribly frigid days! If your dog must be outside, it absolutely must have appropriate and adequate shelter. If you need information on that, my shelter peeps will be happy to provide that to you. Thank you for keeping all of your family members warm and safe. Much love and many licks. Bear and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

