Finger Lakes SPCA: Young tuxedo cat Paulie would like to travel offshore

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Paulie.
AGE: 6 months
BREED: Domestic shorthair, tuxedo/black and white
COMMENTS: Paulie and his litter mates arrived at the shelter as stray kittens. They have grown up in the shelter, have had all of the good things that our shelter cats and kittens get and are more than ready to move on. Paulie's sister, Mary, has already gone home. Paulie and his brother, Petie, are still waiting for that special family to find them.
Paulie is approximately 6 months old. He is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative, and he is neutered. He is good to go as far as his veterinary care is concerned.
We'll let Paulie tell you about himself. Here is his interview.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. That would be my brother, Petie! And I had another BFF, that was my sister, Mary. Yes, Petie, Paulie and Mary! We made an awesome trio. Mary's adopted, but Petie and I are waiting very impatiently!
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Well, listen to this! I just discovered that there is a travel agency called Black Cat Travels. They specialize in travel to the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii and Tahiti. I think they cater mostly to people, but I'm going to check them out and if cats are allowed, Tahiti is my preferred destination. My dishes are packed!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Well, because I am a very friendly guy and handsome to boot, I would like a job as a maître d' in a posh hotel. I would only work in a pet-friendly hotel and would welcome and assist those lodgers who arrive with their cats (and dogs, too!). If you hear of any openings, would you please let me know?
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. In a word, "extraordinary." I am very cute. I am very friendly and playful! I get along well with my fellow felines and my favorite thing of all is visiting with anyone who might happen to come into our room. I am also a very fastidious guy with amazing potty habits. I guess that sums it up. You just can't go wrong with me.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! Let me share just some of the many interesting facts about my whiskers. First, they are awesome! Check 'em out! But besides being an amazing fashion statement, cat whiskers perform many functions. Our whiskers are highly sensitive and can detect slight changes in air current, which helps me maneuver in the dark. Also, my emotions are expressed through my whiskers. When my whiskers are hanging loosely, I am relaxed. And when my whiskers are facing forward, I am curious about something or I am hunting for something. I could go on — there are lots of fun and interesting facts about feline whiskers, and this is just a sample!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! Aug. 17 was National Black Cat Appreciation Day. My shelter people think every day should be, but that's for a different interview. So, in recognition of all black cats in the world, we are having an adoption special. Through the end of August, all black and mostly black cats will be available for adoption for half of the adoption fee. That's a real deal and a steal! So, come on by, pick up an adoption application, get approved and get ready for the best experience of your life — especially if you are lucky enough to adopt me! Thank you and much love and many purrs. Paulie and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
