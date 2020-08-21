Finger Lakes SPCA: Young tuxedo cat Paulie would like to travel offshore

A. Well, listen to this! I just discovered that there is a travel agency called Black Cat Travels. They specialize in travel to the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii and Tahiti. I think they cater mostly to people, but I'm going to check them out and if cats are allowed, Tahiti is my preferred destination. My dishes are packed!

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Well, because I am a very friendly guy and handsome to boot, I would like a job as a maître d' in a posh hotel. I would only work in a pet-friendly hotel and would welcome and assist those lodgers who arrive with their cats (and dogs, too!). If you hear of any openings, would you please let me know?

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. In a word, "extraordinary." I am very cute. I am very friendly and playful! I get along well with my fellow felines and my favorite thing of all is visiting with anyone who might happen to come into our room. I am also a very fastidious guy with amazing potty habits. I guess that sums it up. You just can't go wrong with me.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?