Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Spike.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I have two BFFs. They are the other two puppies here in the shelter. They are Turner and Morgan. I think they might be a little bit older than I am, but what's a few weeks here and there? They are very nice pups and all three of us worry about spending the holidays here. Don't get me wrong, our shelter home is good. We are safe and warm, have good food and our people love us like crazy. But it's not as good as our very own home. Please, good people out there — take us home!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Look — I like you a lot — but you need to stop asking puppies this question! I have a hard time getting out of my own way, let alone holding down a job. Check me out in a year or so after I've matured a bit. Maybe then I will be ready for gainful employment.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I'm a puppy, as you can see, and I love to chew. My favorite treats are the Kong-type treats. I can chew and chew forever, and they never go away! Maybe someone will give me a couple for Christmas!
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. Well, my first family decided that they couldn't keep me any longer, and that was kind of the worst for me. I think I understand where they're coming from, but it's hard. I would like to ask all the landlords out there to please be a little more caring when making decisions about whether your tenants can keep pets. That will make our lives a lot less uncertain. Please, and thank you.
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. Oh, I'm easy. Maybe Disneyland, or maybe Washington, D.C.! I'm not a political puppy, but I think the experience might be the same! LOL, as they say!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do. This makes me so sad. Do you know about "black dog syndrome?" I worry that I might be a victim of it. Research has shown that black dogs are probably the last to be adopted at shelters. This makes me so incredibly sad, but I think it's true. If I'm not mistaken, I think the same thing happens to black cats. Black dogs and cats are beautiful and special! Try us out.
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. Yes, I do. My shelter people are now having their holiday raffle event going on! Yes, raffle tickets are available at the shelter, and they are $5 each. Only 500 tickets are being sold and the prizes are awesome: $500, $300 and $200. They make great stocking stuffers. So please stop by to buy one — or maybe two or three — and help us have a merry Christmas! Thank you and much love, Spike and friends.