Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail returns for season

Tour Cayuga has announced the relaunch of the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail for 2020.
The tour consists of 15 farm stands, ice cream parlors, U-pick fruit fields, bakeries, cafes and stores. Visitors can obtain tour passes and have them stamped at the participating sites through the end of November. A basket filled with contributions from all the trail's partners will be raffled on Dec. 1 for those who visit at least eight stops, and a bigger basket will be raffled for those who visit all 15.
A potential two-day itinerary for the trail is located at tourcayuga.com.
In 2015, the trail finished in the top 10 of a USA Today readers' choice poll for the best food trail in the country. It has also been recognized with a Tourism Excellence Award from the New York State Tourism Industry Association.
For more information, visit flxsweettreat.com or facebook.com/fingerlakessweettreattrail.
