Finger Lakes Textiles reaches 10,000 hat sales
Finger Lakes Textiles in Waterloo.

 Mary Catalfamo, The Citizen

Finger Lakes Textiles has recently reached a milestone, selling 10,000 hats through its cold weather accessories line, Arctic Gear.

People of all levels of ability make Arctic Gear products at Finger Lakes Textiles' facility in Waterloo. The manufacturer is part of Mozaic, which provides services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties.

In a news release, Finger Lakes Textiles Director of Operations Lisa Guernsey said there has been a large increase in demand for Arctic Gear items beginning in September due to its growing product line, with new sizes for infants and toddlers, as well as new materials. A line of adult hats made out of recycled water bottles, RepreveTM, was also added.

“FLT is an employer for people of all skills and abilities, creating an amazing team” Guernsey said. "It is truly a team effort meeting the quick growing demand for our high-quality Arctic Gear products. Since this past September, the team embraced the customer demand (and no surprise) never missed a beat.”

All proceeds from Arctic Gear sales support Mozaic's services.

For more information, visit arcticgear.org or mozaic.org, or find the organization on social media.

