Finger Lakes Wine Alliance appoints new executive director

The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance has announced that Kyle Anne Pallischeck will serve as its new executive director, leading the effort to raise the visibility and reputation of the wine region.

Pallischeck is a Finger Lakes native with 10 years in the local wine industry, most recently working as brand manager at Sheldrake Point on Cayuga Lake. She is also a certified sommelier.

“Kyle’s extensive experience in and enthusiasm for the Finger Lakes region, its wines and wine producers will surely help the Wine Alliance continue its successful marketing efforts,” said Liz Stamp, partner at Lakewood Vineyards and board chair for the alliance, in a news release. “She will be able to bring new ideas and programs to member wineries, and we look forward to working with her to increase awareness of the fine wines produced in the Finger Lakes.”

In her new role, Pallischeck will focus on reinforcing the reputation of the Finger Lakes as North America's preeminent cool-climate winemaking region, and exposing its wines to a broad audience.