Finger Lakes Wine Month to feature events, promotions in August

The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, in partnership with the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail and others, will celebrate Finger Lakes Wine Month in August.

The promotion will include specialty tastings and other experiences at member wineries, virtual tastings and other online events, and meetups and happy hours at regional restaurants. Participating wineries will fly a Finger Lakes Wine Month flag for the month of August.

“We look forward to increasing the visibility of the Finger Lakes wine region through this collaboration,” said Kyle Pallischeck, executive director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, in a news release. “2021 will be the first of many years where we’ll celebrate Finger Lakes Wine Month in August, and we can’t wait to kick it off!”

Other partners in the promotion include Finger Lakes Wine Country, the New York Wine and Grape Foundation and the wine trails of Canandaigua, Keuka and Seneca lakes.

For more information, visit flxwinemonth.com or follow the hashtag #flxwinemonth on social media.

