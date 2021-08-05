 Skip to main content
Finger Lakes Wine Month underway this August
FOOD & DRINK

Finger Lakes Wine Month underway this August

  • Updated
Winery 3.JPG

The tasting room and store at Long Point Winery in Aurora.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, in partnership with the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail and others, is celebrating Finger Lakes Wine Month in August.

More than 65 wineries in the region are participating in the promotion, flying Finger Lakes Wine Month flags outside their tasting rooms for the entire month. Wineries are also offering special experiences and events, including music, happy hours, access to exclusive library wines and more. The month includes wine dinners and meetups at area restaurants and spotlights of regional producers at local bottle shops as well.

Other partners in the promotion include Finger Lakes Wine Country, the New York Wine and Grape Foundation and the wine trails of Canandaigua, Keuka and Seneca lakes.

“We look forward to increasing the visibility of the Finger Lakes wine region through this collaboration,” said Kyle Pallischeck, executive director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, in a news release. “2021 will be the first of many years where we’ll celebrate Finger Lakes Wine Month in August."

For more information, including participating wineries, events and promotions, visit flxwinemonth.com. People can also follow the promotion on social media @flxwinemonth and use the hashtag #flxwinemonth.

